Remo president refutes statements by Belo leader

The third spell of Paulo Bonamigo, in charge of Clube do Remo, came to an end. However, without wasting much time, the Azulino football department soon went to the ball market and, after negotiation that lasted a few hours, Leão soon announced the arrival of Gerson Gusmão, aiming at the sequence of the C Series of the Brazilian Championship.

Expected to arrive on the night of this Wednesday (22), in Belém, the new coach of Leão Azul Paraense comes with the mission of rescuing the good performance of the team and, at the same time, making the team return to the group of eight first places, to confirm one of the vacancies in the next and decisive phase of the third. However, his arrival was surrounded by some controversies.

Shortly after the coach was made official in Remo, the president of Botafogo-PB, Alexandre Cavalcanti, criticized the attitude of the Azulinos, calling it a “northern branch”. On the other hand, the remista president, Fábio Bentes, in an interview with the press, rebutted the criticism of the director of the beautiful. “The football market allows this type of situation, the team wants an athlete, a professional from the coaching staff who is at another club, if he makes a proposal and if he has the possibility to leave, he will leave. It is natural”, he said. .

As found by the report of the DOLthe salary of the new remista commander will be a little higher than twice what he received in the team from Paraíba.

Fábio Bentes, also reported details, as was the negotiation process. “There was a release clause with Botafogo-PB, he took over the clause there and agreed immediately. It was a quick, assertive negotiation, I’m very confident,” he said.

With the arrival of the new coach, it is natural that some evaluations are carried out in the squad, especially in the vulnerable points, so that new signings are carried out. According to the Azulino representative, the defensive sector should be strengthened with the arrival of new players. “I believe some athletes will arrive to reinforce especially in the defensive sector. In the offensive sector we have good options and we are well served, in the defensive we need to have good alternatives”, he concluded.