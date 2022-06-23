Revenue releases tomorrow consultation of second batch of IR refund

Starting at 10 am tomorrow (24), the taxpayer who delivered the Individual Income Tax Declaration will settle accounts with Leão. At this time, the Federal Revenue will release the query to the second of the five refund batches for 2022. The batch also includes residual refunds from previous years.

In all, 4,250,448 taxpayers will receive R$ 6.3 billion. Of this total, R$ 2,697,759,582.31 will be paid to taxpayers with legal priority, with 87,401 elderly people over 80 years of age; 675,495 between 60 and 79 years old; 48,913 taxpayers with a physical or mental disability or serious illness and 661,831 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

The remainder of the lot will be allocated to 2,776,808 non-priority taxpayers who submitted returns from previous years until March 19 of this year.

The money will be paid on June 30th. The consultation can be made on the Federal Revenue website. The taxpayer simply clicks on the “My Income Tax” field and then “Consult Restitution”. The consultation can also be made in the Meu Imposto de Renda app, available for smartphones on Android and iOS systems.

The consultation on the website allows the verification of any pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund – such as inclusion in the fine mesh. If one or more inconsistencies are found in the declaration, just send a rectifying declaration and wait for the next batches.

Calendar

Initially scheduled to end on April 29, the deadline for submission of the Individual Income Tax Declaration was postponed to May 31 to reduce the effects of the covid-19 pandemic that could harm submission, such as delay in obtaining proof. Despite the postponement, the original refund schedule was maintained, with five lots to be paid between May and September, always on the last business day of each month.

The refund will be deposited in the bank account informed in the Income Tax Return. If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out, as in the case of a deactivated account, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the citizen can simply and quickly reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, or by calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800 -729-0088 (special phone exclusively for the hearing impaired).