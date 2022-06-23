Rodrigo Santoro’s wife shows rare moment with their daughter

Rodrigo Santoro and Mel Fronckowiak show items from their daughter’s healthy lunch box and impress

The journalist Honey Fronckowiakactor’s wife Rodrigo Santoro, enchanted followers by posting a moment with her daughter, little Nina who turned five years old. Rarely, the couple publish photos of the heiress and both seek to keep the girl out of the spotlight.

However, from time to time, the communicator shares with fans some details of the puppy’s routine. And it’s not just today that she, as a doting mother, likes to show the care she takes with the girl’s food.

In the image shared on her social networks, the wife of Rodrigo Santoro displayed the items that the little one takes in her lunch box to school. In the photo, the journalist listed the girl’s diet. Among them are humus, tapioca beiju, cereal, almonds and some berries such as raisins and apples, in addition to vegetable milk.

According to her, the heiress likes to bring healthy food to school. Recently, Mel told fans that her daughter’s feeding inspired other moms. That’s why she decided to put together content about how parents can help their children eat healthy and what items can’t be missing from their kids’ snacks.

Last month, the wife of Rodrigo Santoro admitted, in an interview with Quem magazine, that he does not intend to have a second child with the actor. She stated that at the moment the couple is not ready to have another baby. The communicator said that she and her husband have other priorities at the moment and that they both find the decision to have another child a lot of responsibility.

In addition, Mel said that lately her life and her husband’s life has been very busy, the two are very busy between taking care of their only daughter and traveling for work. Although she loves being a mother to little Nina, the couple prefers to leave a sibling for their only daughter in the background.

