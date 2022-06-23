Rony asks Palmeiras to put their feet on the ground in new Choque-Rei | palm trees

The good phase and the good recent record against São Paulo do not deceive Rony. The striker preached caution and feet on the ground for this Thursday’s Choque-Rei, at 8 pm (GMT), at Morumbi, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

With two goals scored at Morumbi in games against São Paulo wearing the Palmeiras shirt, Rony says that the squad forgot Monday’s victory, valid for the Brasileirão, and projects to have the same footprint in search of an advantage in the knockout match .

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

– It is a new competition, it is different from the Brazilian, but the spirit is the same. We have our feet on the ground, not least because it is a great classic. We have to enter with the same footprint that things will happen naturally. I believe that each game has a different strategy. In the Copa do Brasil, there will be two games, and the classification will be decided in detail. We’re going to be very focused because we know we can’t make mistakes – said Rony, in an interview with Palmeiras’ website.

1 of 1 Rony asks Palmeiras to keep track against São Paulo — Photo: Cesar Greco Rony asks Palmeiras to keep track against São Paulo – Photo: Cesar Greco

With the entire squad available, Palmeiras should only have two changes for the new confrontation against São Paulo. The side Marcos Rocha, recovered from injury, should start the match. Another return is from midfielder Zé Rafael, who was suspended in the duel for the Brasileirão.

– It will be a game of detail and a lot of concentration, we cannot go wrong. There are two teams wanting to pass the stage, I believe it will be a competitive game and defined in detail. This game prepares us for great things to come.”

Verdão should face São Paulo with: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan (Murilo) and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Gabriel Veron and Ron.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Palmeiras visit São Paulo again this Thursday, at 8 pm (GMT), at Moumbi, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The second and decisive match will be on July 14, at Allianz Parque.

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧