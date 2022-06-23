Rumor: God of War Ragnarök will have State of Play in June

After the recent speculation that God of War Ragnarök would be delayed to 2023, Jason Schreier of Bloomberg reacted with information from his sources, to advance that the Sony Santa Monica Studio game remains scheduled for 2022 and that the date would be revealed later in the current month. of June.

Schreier, one of the most reliable unofficial sources of information, added on June 10th that PlayStation and the studio have already chosen November as the release month for God of War Ragnarök, but to date we have not had any official announcement to back up the claims. your words.

While we wait for possible official news from PlayStation, Tom Henderson, another of the most reliable unofficial sources today, suggests that the company is indeed preparing a State of Play and that God of War Ragnarök will be one of the main highlights of this new broadcast.

Henderson says that Sony will reveal new hardware compatible with PlayStation 5 and that, as Schreier has advanced, we will have news from God of War Ragnarök before the month is out.

