Sabrina Petraglia shows off her two-month-old baby and impresses: “huge”

Sabrina Petraglia poses with her youngest and the size of the baby surprises

The actress Sabrina Petraglia showed how your baby has grown! The youngest child of the actress was born just over two months ago, more precisely on April 10 of this year. Léo is the third heir of the artist’s marriage to Chilean engineer Ramón Velázquez.

In addition to the baby, the famous mother of a couple is an owl. The eldest son is called Gael and he turned three years old on May 1st. The middle child and only girl, Maya is one year and five months old.

The youngest of the family has already arrived in the big world. According to the report of Sabrina Petraglia at the time of birth, Leo was born weighing 3,930 kilos. Now, at two months, the mother revealed that her baby is still growing very strong.

The actress opened a question box on her profile on a social network. Since becoming a mother, she has used the space to show the routine and talk openly about real motherhood, without filters.

During the conversation with netizens, the artist was asked by a fan: “How many pounds does Leo weigh? He’s so cute.” Sabrina then revealed, “Almost 7 pounds! He’s huge. He is a big baby, not RN anymore.”

According to the famous mom’s reports, Léo has already skipped some steps in the wardrobe, such as the outfits from 0 to 8 months. She also said that the three children were born big, but that the youngest, really, was the one that grew the most. “Gael was born premature weighing almost 3 kilos. Maya weighing more than 4 kilos. Leo with 3,970 kg. But he grew up faster than everyone else! What he wore at six months at Maya, he already wears with two,” he said. Sabrina Petraglia.

