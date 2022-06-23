São Paulo vs Palmeiras: probable lineups, embezzlement and where to watch

São Paulo and Palmeiras will face each other again for the second time in a period of three days. This time, the Choque-Rei will be valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, scheduled for this Thursday (23), at 20:00, at Estádio do Morumbi.

At the rival’s home, Verdão was the only team that won the Tricolor this season. So far, the team led by Abel Ferreira won by 1 to 0, in the first phase of the Paulista Championship. And, this week, a historic comeback with two goals in stoppage time made Verdão easily lead the Brazilian Championship.



Putting together the pieces after the traumatic defeat on Monday (20), Tricolor lived a backstage impasse, as coach Rogério Ceni wanted to scale the reserves for this duel, but the board wants maximum strength aiming at the fat funds given in the Cup from Brazil.

With this, changes will happen due to physical wear and tear. The wings should be the priority sector to be spared by the coach. Igor Vinícius and Reinaldo, holders in the second, showed a great load of wear and should remain as options on the bench. Rafinha and Welington should be their replacements, respectively.

Another point observed by Ceni is the articulation and attack sector. The coach evaluates to enter with one more offensive option to not leave Calleri isolated, as happened for the duel of the Brasileirão. If this alternative is fulfilled, Luciano and Éder dispute that vacancy that would be opened by Rodrigo Nestor, with a tendency to be spared.

Elected highlights on Monday, Gabriel Neves and Patrick will be kept among the starting 11.

None of the eight injured players (Andrés Colorado, Gabriel Sara, Nikão, Talles Costa, Alisson, Luan, Caio and Walce) will be available for this Thursday, as will Moreira, with the Portuguese under-18 team.

On the side of Verdão, the expectation is that Raphael Veiga, who is in physical transition, will return to the classic. Lacking in the last two games due to pain in the right thigh, right-back Marcos Rocha is already working with the group and should return to the team.

As Mayke was not 100% either, defender Gustavo Gómez was improvised on the right side in the last two games. Now, if one of the full-backs returns, it’s up to the coaching staff to define who will form the defense pair alongside shirt 15: Luan or Murilo. The tendency is for the second to continue in the starting lineup.

Confirmed casualties, Jorge treats a trauma to his right knee, and Jailson follows his rehabilitation schedule after knee ligament surgery.

Coach Abel Ferreira tested negative for Covid-19 and will be on the edge of the lawn commanding Verdão in Morumbi.

SÃO PAULO X PALMEIRAS

Place: Morumbi Stadium, in São Paulo (SP)

Date/Time: 06/23/2022, at 20:00

Referee: Raphael Claus

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa.

VAR: Wagner Reway

Where to follow: Amazon Prime and Real Time in partnership LANCE!/Voice of Sport

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Arboleda and Léo; Rafinha (Igor Vinícius), Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor (Luciano or Éder), Igor Gomes, Patrick and Welington (Reinaldo); Calleri

Technician: Rogerio Ceni

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Mayke), Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Veron (Raphael Veiga) and Ron

Technician: Abel Ferreira