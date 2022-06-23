São Paulo vs Palmeiras: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

São Paulo will have the chance, just three days later and against the same rival, to erase the image left by the frustrating defeat of Monday, in which they won 1-0 until the second half stoppage time and allowed the comeback. As has been frequent in recent matches, coach Rogério Ceni has a long list of absences for the match.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Palmeiras comes packed by a streak of 19 unbeaten games and, mainly, by the recent performance in the classics against São Paulo. Morumbi, for example, has already been the scene of two victories for Verdão this year. For the knockout stage, the team will not have Abel Ferreira on the bench, but they must have reinforcements.

+ Table and classification of the Brazilian Championship

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video.

Real time: ge tracks all game moves (click here to access).

São Paulo – Coach: Rogério Ceni

The coach should make changes to the lineup in relation to last Monday’s game, against Palmeiras, for the Brasileirão. Expectations are for changes on the sides and in the attack. The coach will not have any reinforcements coming from the medical department, and once again he will have nine absences to face the rival.

Probable starting lineup: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Arboleda and Léo; Rafinha, Gabriel, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor, Patrick (Luciano) and Welington (Reinaldo); Calleri.

Who is out: Gabriel Sara (right ankle surgery), Nikão (left ankle pain), Talles Costa (right ankle sprain), Alisson (right knee sprain), Andrés Colorado (right rectus femoris muscle injury), Caio (ligament injury right knee cruciate), Luan (left adductor injury), Walce (recovering from surgery) and Moreira (Portuguese under-18 team).

+ Read other news from São Paulo

2 of 3 Probable São Paulo to face Palmeiras — Photo: ge.globo São Paulo likely to face Palmeiras — Photo: ge.globo

Palmeiras – Coach: João Martins

Wednesday’s training had important returns for Verdão. Recovered, Marcos Rocha, Jorge and Raphael Veiga normally participated in the activity at the Football Academy. Of the trio, the tendency is for Marcos Rocha to return to the starting lineup, as well as Zé Rafael, who was suspended because of his third yellow card in the Brasileirão. Abel tested negative for Covid-19, but the CBF did not authorize his return to the bank this Thursday.

Probable starting lineup: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan (Murilo) and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Gabriel Veron and Ron.

Who is out: Abel Ferreira (Covid-19) and Jailson (right knee injury).

3 of 3 Possible lineup of Palmeiras against São Paulo — Photo: ge Possible lineup of Palmeiras against São Paulo — Photo: ge

+ Read other news from Palmeiras