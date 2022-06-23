Sarah Caus poses with see-through panties and zooms in on her intimate part

The model and influencer Sarah Cause, caused quite a stir on Instagram this week. That’s because, she posted two clicks in which she appears wearing a transparent blue lingerie. In her daring poses, she showed front and back and ended up winning the famous “zoom” from his admirers.

In the first photo, she appears on her back, with one of her legs raised and leaning on the couch. powerful, she she sported her big butt and stole the show with her spectacular body.

In the next image, Sarah Caus posed standing up, with her hand on her hip. Her defined abs and powerful cleavage stood out. The transparency in the influencer’s panties also drew attention and attracted looks.

“Who else zoomed in, raise your hand”joked a boy. “What a wonderful woman”wrote another follower. “Fascinating Woman”praised an admirer. “Nice body. A woman,” said another netizen. “Simply spectacular this woman”declared another fan of the muse.

Check out Sarah Caus’ photos:



This content cannot be displayed in your browser.



Sarah Caus is the target of nasty comments

In time, Sarah Cause gave an interview to the channel Seductive nerd, on Youtube. At the time, she commented on the mean comments you usually get on social media. The influencer said that, despite also receiving affection from her followers, often come across hateful messages.

“Usually when I post a photo they start a barrage of comments. And just as there are nice and funny comments, the guys interact a lot with the photo I post as well as the caption. There are a lot of comments that end up being offensive and I end up deleting it right away”confessed the muse.

Used to this kind of situation, today she can better filter the messages she reads in the comments of her Instagram posts.

“These days I end up not caring much about the negative comments I get. I end up deleting everyone I don’t like. I answer the cutest and funniest ones”said the model.

In relaxed chat, Sarah Caus also gave details about her relationship and interaction with fans on social media.

“It’s as if the person follows me, is a faithful follower and sees everything I really do. They know what I like, the drinks I like the most, the foods”she said.

Currently, the young has more than 42 thousand followers on his Instagram. The famous had an account with a larger number of fans, but ended up being deactivated by the social network and she created a new one.

