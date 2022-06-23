See how much Cruzeiro profit from the possible sale of derson to Atalanta

photo: Vinnicius Silva/Cruzeiro derson wore the Cruzeiro shirt between 2018 and 2020 The midfielder derson left Cruzeiro in 2020, but can earn about R$ 650 thousand for his training club. The athlete is being negotiated by Salernitana-ITA and should be hired by Atalanta-ITA for 15 million euros (R$ 82.31 million), according to information from Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The celestial team, through the solidarity mechanism, since the club that formed derson, is entitled to 0.79% of the value. Therefore, if the deal is confirmed, Cruzeiro will receive approximately R$ 650 thousand.

However, this would not be the first time that the calf from the Cruzeiro base would yield an amount to Cruzeiro. At the beginning of 2022, derson was sold by Corinthians Salernitana-ITA for 6 million euros (R$ 36.6 million at the time) and Raposa was entitled to R$ 310 thousand.

Therefore, with the BRL 310,000 from the previous transaction and the possible BRL 650,000 from the probable deal with Atalanta, derson can earn Cruzeiro almost BRL 1 million in 2022. The curiosity that the player can generate this amount after leaving the club free of charge.

derson debuted for Raposa in 2018, stood out in 2019 and left the team in February 2020, right after relegation. Amid the departures of players, because of the financial crisis, the midfielder terminated his contract with Cruzeiro and signed with Corinthians. On the occasion, the athlete left the celestial team and withdrew the action against the club in the Labor Court.

For Cruzeiro, derson made 27 matches, scored two goals and was one of the rare highlights of the team in 2019, the year of relegation. At Salernitana-ITA, his current team, the midfielder played 15 games, scored two goals and provided an assist. Before going to Itla, the athlete spent time at Corinthians and shone at Fortaleza in 2021.