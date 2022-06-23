See the dollar quote and the stock exchange this Wednesday – 06/22/2022 – Market

Fears of a recession in the United States returned to swing world markets this Wednesday (22) after the president of the Fed (Federal Reserve, the American central bank) reinforced the impetus of the monetary authority to curb the highest inflation in the country in 40 years. . Jerome Powell said the Fed is “strongly committed” to quickly achieving that goal.

Powell said the risk of an economic slowdown was “certainly possible” during a Senate banking committee hearing, although he pondered the possibility of a recession.

“We’re not trying to provoke and we don’t think we need to provoke a recession, but we think it’s absolutely essential to restore price stability,” he said.

Analysts took Powell’s remarks as a warning that the Fed could raise its interest rate by between 0.75 and 1 percentage point in August.

Last week, the Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 points, the biggest hike the authority has applied since 1994.

“The Fed’s speech has changed radically. Last year it talked about transitory inflation. Now it says it will do everything to control inflation”, commented Piter Carvalho, economist at Valor Investimentos.

The Brazilian Stock Exchange fell 0.16%, with the Ibovespa closing at 99,522 points. The domestic market followed the fall of the New York Stock Exchange, whose benchmark index, the S&P 500, dropped 0.13%. Dow Jones and Nasdaq, two of the leading indicators of US stocks, lost 0.15% and 0.15%.

The main European stock markets also ended the day lower, with London, Paris and Frankfurt falling 0.88%, 0.81% and 1.11%, in that order.

In the Brazilian exchange, the dollar rose 0.46%, quoted at R$5.1770, on a day when the US currency gained strength against most emerging currencies.

Among the raw materials with the greatest influence on the Brazilian stock market — and the economy in general —, the reference price of a barrel of crude oil was traded with a devaluation of 4.06% at the beginning of the night of this Wednesday, quoted in US$ 109.99 (R$ 566.48).

Last Friday (17), the barrel of Brent had already fallen 5.58%. In the accumulated this year, however, the raw material still has an appreciation of almost 40%.

High interest rates in the United States signal to the market that consumption in the main economy of the planet could fall severely and spread the recession across the globe. The slowdown reduces the need for energy production and, consequently, the demand for petroleum-derived fuels.

In addition to concerns about the recession, oil prices also plummeted on Wednesday on news of a plan devised by US President Joe Biden to reduce fuel costs for motorists.

“Broad influences have been dictating the direction of oil prices recently,” Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV in Singapore, told Bloomberg. “However, fundamentally, the market still remains constructive,” he commented.

On the Brazilian stock exchange, Petrobras’ most traded shares dropped 0.30% in this session. In addition to being penalized by the attacks of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in recent days, the state oil company is also slaughtered when the raw material produced by it loses value in the international market.