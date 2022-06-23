Sensational! Flexible flights to São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro from R$99 round trip

Run that there’s super lightning promotion on air tickets to São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, for those who have flexibility of just one day on the date of travel. We found flexible flights to both destinations from just R$99 round trip, taxes included. That’s right, you did not misread…

The lowest prices apply to travel between November of this year, but there are excellent rates until June 2023, including the January holidays, depending on the route. But be careful, as places are limited and the promotion can be ended at any time! Check the rules and links in the post table and enjoy!

Flexible flights to Sao Paulo

Origin Period Price Link Aracaju Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 296 Buy here Bethlehem Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 346 Buy here Belo Horizonte Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 99 Buy here Good view Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 944 Buy here Brasilia Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 99 Buy here Large field Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 157 Buy here cuiabá Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 138 Buy here Curitiba Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 99 Buy here Florianopolis Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 122 Buy here Strength Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 280 Buy here goiânia Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 159 Buy here João Pessoa Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 325 Buy here Macapá Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 363 Buy here Maceió Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 374 Buy here manaus Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 568 Buy here Christmas Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 357 Buy here palms Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 289 Buy here Porto Alegre Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 145 Buy here Porto Velho Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 403 Buy here Recife Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 308 Buy here White River Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 916 Buy here Rio de Janeiro Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 99 Buy here savior Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 240 Buy here São Luís Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 435 Buy here Teresina Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 410 Buy here Victory Oct/22-Jun/23 BRL 99 Buy here

Flexible flights to Rio de Janeiro

Origin Period Price Link Aracaju Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 502 Buy here Bethlehem Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 564 Buy here Belo Horizonte Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 100 Buy here Good view Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 1,067 Buy here Brasilia Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 145 Buy here Large field Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 200 Buy here cuiabá Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 211 Buy here Curitiba Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 155 Buy here Florianopolis Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 208 Buy here Strength Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 340 Buy here goiânia Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 99 Buy here João Pessoa Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 538 Buy here Macapá Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 774 Buy here Maceió Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 446 Buy here manaus Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 532 Buy here Christmas Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 496 Buy here palms Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 621 Buy here Porto Alegre Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 211 Buy here Porto Velho Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 857 Buy here Recife Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 312 Buy here White River Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 835 Buy here savior Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 318 Buy here São Luís Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 747 Buy here Sao Paulo Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 99 Buy here Teresina Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 690 Buy here Victory Oct/22-Mar/23 BRL 99 Buy here

How do Flexible Flights work?

Flexible Promo flights are a novelty in the Brazilian market created by 123milhas, currently the largest online travel agency in Brazil. In this modality, the traveler saves by buying the round-trip air ticket well in advance, outside of some periods with very high demand, such as some days in December, January, July and on national holidays or festive dates and events.

The ticket will be issued preferably for the date indicated. But it can also be booked a day before or after, always maintaining the desired stay (number of days at destination). For example, if you request a one-way ticket on the 10th and return on the 20th, the one-way ticket will be issued preferably on those days, or on the 9th and 19th (days before), or 11th and 21st (days after). In addition, it is not possible to choose the airline and the time of the flight, which may have a stopover or connection.

Preferably, up to 45 days before the trip, the company will send the flight data. But, in some cases, confirmation may be made exceptionally up to 10 days before the departure date. Cancellation is free within 7 days of purchase. Afterwards, the fine will be 20% until the ticket is issued. Once the ticket has been issued, the amount paid will no longer be refunded, as it is a promotional fare. Therefore, if you can no longer travel, it is necessary to formalize the cancellation before the ticket is issued.

The fares charged on Flexible Promo Flights are real prices that have already been marketed by airlines in recent months. There is nothing magical or outlandish. One of the central points that make this type of product possible is the purchase of the ticket and round trip well in advance and some negotiations made by the company.

An important detail: wait for confirmation of travel dates to book your accommodation or buy tours and tickets. Or book options with free cancellation and change. In the case of domestic travel, there is the option of booking flexible packages that already include accommodation and also offer incredible rates. In this case, you don’t have to worry about booking the hotel.

How is the luggage on Flexible Flights?

You will be entitled to a carry-on bag weighing up to 10 kg to be accommodated in the plane’s luggage, plus a bag or backpack, as required by law on domestic and international flights. If you wish to purchase checked baggage, you must contact the airline directly to purchase it, after issuing the ticket.

Flexible flights with children

Babies up to 1 year and 11 months: The until the return date of the trip, they do not pay. However, be sure to inform the baby’s data (full name and date of birth) in the “Travel form”.

The Children from 2 years: for children from 2 years old, it is necessary to purchase a flight equal to an adult.

Flexible flights with groups

123miles guarantees the issuance of up to 4 people flying together on the same flights. For groups with 5 or more people, there may be division into different flights, if the company is not able to allocate them all together.

