Shopee fires in Brazil after free shipping ends – Link

Shopee laid off about 50 employees; free shipping in Brazil was already being treated by experts as unsustainable in the long term.

After the first years of operation in Brazil with a lot of noise and bothering national competitors, the marketplace platform shopeein Singapore, showed the first signs of wear and tear in the country. This week it laid off around 50 employees, even though they are a small fraction of the approximately 1,500 employees that the company, which has two offices in the city of São Paulo, claims to have here.

The layoffs are on the list of the Layoffs Brasil website, which has been publicizing the recent layoffs of companies operating in the country, mainly startups. In this group, the warning signal arrived, leading companies to dry their talent pools, which reflects a worsening in economic activity and high interest rates, which has closed the capital tap for these companies, which, in general, operate at a loss.

Asked about the movements, the e-commerce Singapore did not deny the layoffs, but attributed this scenario to the turnover of personnel in the company. “Shopee continues to grow in Brazil,” he said in a statement. The company also claims that it has more than 100 jobs open in its offices and that it maintains its business strategy in the country. The information on shutdowns on a global scale, according to the company, does not reach the national market, only the operation of neighboring countries. Chile, Mexico and Colombia.

As found out the Estadãoin the midst of internal layoffs, Shopee also terminated around 100 temporary service providers who worked in a distribution center for barueri. The workers were outsourced to the HR company GiGroup and did not have their contracts renewed. A former service provider, who did not want to be identified, said that the group was informed that the entire team would be internalized, however, over the last month the end of the contracts was announced without the offer of renewal. Sought, at the time of this publication, the marketplace declined to comment on the case.

Wear

Shopee’s free shipping in Brazil was already being treated by experts as a card in the hand of the Asian retailer to expand its customer base, but it was unsustainable in the long term. Many e-commerce customers, who migrated their purchases to take advantage of this benefit from Shopee, began to criticize the company on social media.

Without the subsidy on deliveries, the Asian company is preparing to launch a new campaign that promises to distribute approximately R$ 6 million in discount coupons to attract disgruntled buyers to the platform again. The benefit must be released during the website’s anniversary week, at the beginning of July.

On the side of national retailers, the arrival of foreign companies to operate in Brazilian online commerce generated a series of concerns. In a document prepared by a group of companies, entitled “Digital Contraband”, companies in the retail and the industrial sector point out that with the pandemic international digital platforms attacked the Brazilian market, disregarding local legislation, especially tax legislation. The conclusion presented was that this process would prevent Brazil from collecting R$ 60 billion in taxes in 2022.

Among the solutions, the government was asked to take measures such as full accountability of the marketplace in relation to its sellers (called “sellers”) and the requirement for an invoice for transport via Mailamong other requests.