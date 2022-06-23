Simone’s son activates the sincere mode, criticizes ‘GKay style’ hair and singer is in a tight skirt: “Ugly hair”

In her Instagram stories, the singer shared her desire to change the look of her hair.

left photo (Simone's official Instagram). photo right (GKay's official Instagram).
Last Wednesday (22), Simone, from the duo with Simaria, used his official Instagram profile to share with his followers the desire to change the look. However, by revealing the will to change, the singer was surprised by the sincere response of her son, Henry (7).

“I need to look for a ‘top’ hairdresser to take care of this hair. I need to organize, give a makeover. I wanted to change my hair color, I don’t know…”, said the singer, surprising her son. However, the child did not support the change: “No mother! Do you want to have ugly hair?”he shot, making the singer laugh.

Simone tried to insist on the matter, but ended up getting in a “tight skirt” with the boy’s statement. “No, huh. But will it look nice in another color?”replied the singer. “Do you want to be like Gkay’s? It looks like Luisa Sonza’s”says the child, drawing laughter from the country girl, who shoots: “Boy!”.

Moments after the videos were published, Simone returned to social media to try to ease the situation. “Anyway, everyone is beautiful, right, son? Thank God. Did you see that Gkay came back with her normal hair color? It was a lace”she stressed. “Oh, now yes! Because if she dyed her hair… it would go bad.”says the child. “He likes her hair the way it is, huh, son?”, concludes the sertaneja.

