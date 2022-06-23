Smart bracelet can detect covid-19 before symptoms appear

posted on 06/22/2022 18:11



(Credit: Reproduction/Social Media)

A smart bracelet, which was intended to signal the fertile period of women, managed to detect covid-19 even before the person showed symptoms. The study published by the scientific journal BMJ Open showed that the AVA bracelet was able to identify the disease in 68% of cases two days before the person showed symptoms.

For the tests, 1,163 people under the age of 51 were studied in Liechtenstein, a European country, who were followed from April 2020 to March 2021. People had to wear the smart band overnight, which saved user data every 10 seconds.





The devices were synchronized with a cell phone application, in which participants recorded any activities that could affect the results, such as consumption of alcohol, prescription drugs or recreational drugs. In addition to activities that can alter the results, symptoms of a probable infection by covid-19, such as fever, were also monitored.

The AVA bracelet uses three sensors to measure nine biomarkers such as respiratory, heart and temperature frequency and changes, as well as sleep quality. All study participants regularly underwent rapid antigen tests, and those with symptoms underwent PCR.

During almost a year of research, a total of 1.5 million hours of physiological data were collected, and 127 caught the coronavirus, of which 66 (or 52%) used the device for at least 29 consecutive days during symptoms, being included in the analysis.

The researchers recorded significant changes in the body during the incubation period of the virus (before symptoms), and also during and in recovery, when compared to uninfected people.

Comparing the changes recorded by smartwatches, it was possible to identify 68% of positive cases two days before the onset of symptoms.

According to the researchers, early diagnosis can be incorporated into the devices, and help infected users reduce transmission. The research has now moved to another stage, being studied on a group of 20,000 people in the Netherlands, and results are expected in the second half of 2022.

*Intern under the supervision of Pedro Grigori