Sonia Abrão attacks Maisa Silva: “boring and unsympathetic”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 20 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Sonia Abrão attacks Maisa Silva: “boring and unsympathetic” 4 Views

Sonia Abrão attacked Maisa Silva when giving her opinion on the new restructuring project of the Video Show, by Globo.




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Singer Conrado leaves hospital 46 days after serious accident

The singer Joao Vitor Moreira Soareswhich became known as Conradwhen replaced Conrado Bueno in the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved