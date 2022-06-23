Sonia Abrão attacks Maisa Silva: “boring and unsympathetic”

Sonia Abrão attacked Maisa Silva when giving her opinion on the new restructuring project of the Video Show, by Globo.

247 – Sonia Abrão attacked Maisa Silva when giving her opinion on the new restructuring project for Globo’s Video Show. According to the communicator, the idea of ​​putting Maisa Silva on the program bench would be bad. “I find Maisa boring and unsympathetic. I can’t understand all that they do around her. This story of just her on the bench won’t last long,” she said, according to the TV news portal.

Globo considered Maisa’s name as a possibility for the program, but also considered Sabrina Sato, Ana Clara Lima and Paulo Vieira for the position. Sonia only seemed to disapprove of the name of the SBT actress, who was discovered by Raul Gil in 2005. “If I’m mistaken [sobre Maisa], I bite my tongue and I’m going to swallow what I’m saying. I don’t think it lasts long,” Sonia continued.

