Sonia Abrão detonates Maisa Silva as presenter: ‘Boring and unfriendly’ | celebrities



Sonia Abrão attacks Maisa Silva when giving an opinion on the young woman’s performance as a presenter – Reproduction / Instagram

Published 06/23/2022 09:48

Rio – During the program “A Tarde é Sua”, broadcast on Wednesday by RedeTV!, Sonia Abrão opined about the possibility of Maisa Silva taking over the bench on the return of the “Video Show” – former Globo’s afternoon – and detonated the performance of the young woman as a presenter.

“I think Maisa is absurd as an anchor on the ‘Video Show’. With all due respect, I could never see in Maisa everything that people see. I think Maisa is boring, unsympathetic, I don’t think she did well on the show she did. at SBT. This story of just her on the bench won’t last long. If I’m wrong, I’ll bite my tongue and I’ll swallow what I’m saying. I don’t think it lasts long”, he attacked.

Abram added that it would be more advantageous to put Maisa to do a series on closed TV and, instead of her, to cast the ex-BBB Ana Clara to command the program. “I wouldn’t give Maisa any program. Leave her on pay TV doing a series or a character, leave her there. Now call her to the bench as a program like ‘Video Show’, a program that is going through decades in such a drastic change. ? I prefer Ana Clara a thousand times!”, he concluded.