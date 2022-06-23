Sônia Abrão detonates Maisa Silva live and questions the young woman’s talent: ‘Boring and antipathetic’; watch

Sônia Abrão decided to comment on the rumors that Maisa Silva would be hired by Globo to run the new Video Show. This Wednesday (22), the presenter of “A Tarde É Sua” detonated the performance of the 20-year-old and also said that she is “boring and unsympathetic”.

“I can’t understand all that they do around her. Those fireworks they do around her. I find Maisa boring and unsympathetic. I think she might be competent in her niche, but she didn’t even do well on the show she did on SBT. This story of just her on the bench won’t last long”he said. “If I was wrong [sobre Maisa]I bite my tongue and I’m going to swallow what I’m saying”Sonia continued.

The presenter also said that it would be better for the young woman to work on a project as an actress. She pointed out that ex-BBB Ana Clara would be a good option for the show’s return. “Is it over there [Maisa Silva] doesn’t have that support, leaves her on pay TV doing a series or a character. Leave her there. Now, to call her to the Video Show bench, a show that is going through decades of such drastic change? I prefer Ana Clara a thousand times”sentenced the journalist.

Rumors about Maisa hosting the Video Show started last month. According to rumors, the broadcaster would be analyzing the possibility of Ana Clara, Sabrina Sato and Paulo Vieira also occupying the program’s bench next year. Globo has not yet confirmed the story. Watch:

Sonia Abrão detonates Maisa Silva as a presenter on Globo: “I already think Maisa as an anchor of the ‘Video Show’ is absurd. I have never, with all due respect, never been able to see all that people see. unsympathetic”. pic.twitter.com/ok6dWoeFsm — PAN (@forumpandlr) June 23, 2022

The attack by Sônia Abrão, who had already been criticized on the web, last week, for the disagreement with the influencer Gkay, was again reprimanded. “Sonia Abrão is thinking that it is still in the early days that almost no one had internet and she would say anything on that bad program of hers and nothing would happen”commented one netizen.

“Every week when Sônia Abram is no longer in the “evidence”, she gets a new woman to criticize. The ball of the time is SUPER TALENTED Maisa, last week at Gkay. Very low attitude, even for her!”, pointed out another account. Check out more reactions from the internet about the situation:

Am I the only one who thinks Sônia is a disservice to the community?! — Raizaalorenaa (@raizaalorenaa) June 23, 2022

Sônia Abram calling Maisa boring and unsympathetic, SÔNIA ABRÃO. — Aline 🏳️‍🌈🏐💙 (@lineeferreiraaa) June 23, 2022

Who does this Sonia Abram think she is? — Brayan (@brayanbjv) June 23, 2022

People who does Sônia Abram think she is to talk about Maisa like that — miiixa (@michele13401877) June 23, 2022

this Sônia Abram is looking for an audience for her show, attacking the crowd for free lol she’s lost poor thing — Gabráh (@paaragua) June 23, 2022

People bitter about their lives are the evil of the century. This Sonia Abram is totally unnecessary, what a rotten woman in spirit. Maisa is nothing like that, on the contrary, the girl is light, but I’ve already noticed that whoever has light bothers a lot of people. https://t.co/VPWH7RJwNl — Scorpio Aries Taurus (@Talitanay) June 23, 2022

You see that the problem is Sonia Abram herself when she is attacking Maisa and without her having done anything — Tom (@eubobinho) June 23, 2022

Other accounts, however, agreed with Sônia Abrão’s criticisms of Maisa Silva:

I became what I feared the most I’m agreeing with Sônia Abram https://t.co/18I4A0RISP — sah | 06/30 (@cuccittinx) June 23, 2022

first time agreeing with sonia abrao kkkk maisa as an actress is wonderful but as a presenter she is really unfriendly, it only worked when I was a child pic.twitter.com/HRjVBVZDuQ — ana (@jdbrmadrid) June 23, 2022