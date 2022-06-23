Sonia Abrão doesn’t shut up, opines on Maisa in charge of the ‘Video Show’ and shoots: “It won’t last long”

Sonia Abrão doesn’t really speak her mind and speaks everything she thinks, and during her presentation on ‘A Tarde é Sua’ (RedeTV!) this Wednesday (22) the target of criticism was the actress and also presenter Maisa Silva. The ex-SBT is about to take charge of the ‘Video Show’, which should soon return to Globo’s grid. Abram made it clear that she does not support the girl’s going to the station and did not spare criticism of the new hire.

“I already think Maisa as an anchor of the ‘Video Show’ is absurd. I even understand ‘now the proposal is different, now we want another audience, not the housewife, we want the kids, the hashtag’, even it’s understandable. I’ve never, with all due respect, never been able to see all that people see”, began the presenter in her analysis of Maisa.

Abram took advantage of the moment and vented what he thinks about Silvio Santos’ pupil, making it clear that he doesn’t like Maisa at all. “These fireworks around Maisa, I can’t. I think Maisa is boring, I find Maisa unfriendly”, fired the presenter of A Tarde é sua. As if that weren’t enough, the veteran even detonated the program that the young commanded the São Paulo station in his last years with the company.

“I don’t think even the show she did on SBT did well either. I don’t see the reason for this story ‘and seal, and it’s just her on the bench, and I don’t know what’. It won’t last long, only if I’m really screwed, then I bite my tongue, then I’ll swallow what I’m saying, but I’m thinking it doesn’t last long”, concluded the presenter.