Sorocaba starts flu vaccination for all audiences this Saturday | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

Sorocaba (SP) will start vaccinating the entire population against the flu from the age of six months this Saturday (25). Vaccination will take place in 14 Basic Health Units (UBSs), from 8 am to 2 pm.

According to the city hall, in the case of application for children aged between 5 and 11 years, it is necessary to wait an interval of 14 days for the application of the flu vaccine.

Also according to the Executive, after this date, immunization against influenza will follow weekly, following the mixed vaccination calendar, always on Tuesdays and Thursdays, in all 33 UBSs. In the case of application to children aged between 5 and 11 years, the interval of at least 15 days from the application of the vaccine against Covid-19 must be respected.

The units that will make the application available this Saturday, from 8 am to 4 pm, are:

UBS Vila Angelica;

UBS Vila Barao;

UBS Cerrado;

UBS Eden;

UBS School;

UBS Vila Haro;

UBS Vila Hortência;

UBS Maria do Carmo;

UBS New Hope;

UBS Paineiras;

UBS Sabiá;

UBS Nova Sorocaba;

UBS Ulisses Guimarães;

UBS Victoria Regia.

The prefecture also reported that the priority groups that were receiving the dose of the immunizer continue to be immunized. Are they:

Seniors over 60 years old;

Health professionals;

Pregnant women and puerperal women;

Indigenous population;

Traditional quilombola communities;

Teachers, other education professionals and school staff (lunch workers, education assistants, administrative assistants, student inspector, cleaning assistant, among others);

truck drivers;

Workers in the collective road transport of urban and long-distance passengers;

Port workers;

Security and rescue forces;

Armed forces;

Prison system officials;

Population deprived of liberty and adolescents and young people under socio-educational measures;

People with disabilities and people with comorbidities.

At the time of vaccination, it is mandatory to present an identity document with photo and the Vaccination Card of the person to be vaccinated. In the case of Health and Education professionals, truck drivers, road transport workers, port workers, security and rescue forces, armed forces and prison system employees, it is also necessary to present proof of employment relationship. Persons with disabilities must present a medical report or report.