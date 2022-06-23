Sorocaba starts vaccinating the entire population against the flu

The Department of Health (SES) of Srocaba, based on a recommendation from the Ministry of Health, releases, for the entire population over the age of six months, the flu vaccine (Influenza), starting this Saturday (25). The population, however, can remain calm and look for the posts calmly and without crowds, because, after that date, the immunization against influenza for the entire population over six months of age will follow weekly, according to the mixed vaccination schedule, which provides for immunization against influenza (Influenza), always on Tuesdays and Thursdays, in all 33 UBSs in the city.

The units that will make the application available this Saturday (25), from 8 am to 4 pm, are 14: UBS Vila Angélica; UBS Vila Barao; UBS Cerrado; UBS Eden; UBS School; UBS Vila Haro; UBS Vila Hortência; UBS Maria do Carmo; UBS New Hope; UBS Paineiras; UBS Sabiá; UBS Sorocaba 1; UBS Ulisses Guimarães and UBS Vitória Régia.

In the case of application to children aged between 5 and 11 years, the interval of at least 15 days from the application of the vaccine against Covid-19 must be respected.

Seniors aged 60 and over will also continue to be immunized against the flu; health professionals; pregnant and postpartum women; indigenous population; traditional quilombola communities; teachers, other education professionals and school staff (lunch workers, education assistants, administrative assistants, student inspector, cleaning assistant, among others); truck drivers; workers in collective road transport of urban and long-distance passengers; port workers; security and rescue forces; armed forces; prison system staff; population deprived of liberty and adolescents and young people under socio-educational measures; persons with disabilities and persons with comorbidities (see the list of comorbidities defined by the Ministry of Health).

At the time of vaccination, it is mandatory to present an identity document with photo and the Vaccination Card of the person to be vaccinated. In the case of Health and Education professionals, truck drivers, road transport workers, port workers, security and rescue forces, armed forces and prison system employees, it is also necessary to present proof of employment relationship. People with disabilities must also present a medical report or report.

food collection

There will be, in all UBSs participating in the vaccination campaign, non-perishable food collection for the #AFOMENAOEFAKE! campaign, organized by the Social Solidarity Fund (FSS). These items will be distributed to families in social vulnerability in the city. The donation is voluntary and open to all who wish and are able to contribute. (With information from Secom)