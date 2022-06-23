States comply with Mendonça and revoke single ICMS rate

The Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy), formed by the Secretaries of Finance of the States and the Federal District, today revoked the measure that established a single rate of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) charged on diesel. It was priced at R$ 1.006 per litre.

The council accepted the decision of the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) André Mendonça, who determined, last week, that the ICMS rates charged on all fuels must be the same throughout the country, as of July 1st.

The STF minister determined that Confaz edit a new rule on the subject, but the council today only revoked the single rate that was in force, without determining a new rule.

Until it does so, the calculation of the ICMS rate on fuels must take into account the average prices practiced in the last 60 months.

With today’s repeal, states are authorized to “use tax equalization instruments and take other measures.” The decision was published in the Official Gazette of the Union.

Yesterday, attorneys general from 26 states and the Federal District filed a request with the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to suspend Mendonça’s determination.

Government offensive against ICMS

The fuel price crisis is a pressure point in the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), both because of the popular rejection it has caused and because of the internal tensions that have intensified. The moment also occurs in an election year, in which Bolsonaro will seek re-election.

Governors, however, blame Bolsonaro for the rise in prices. They recall that, at the end of 2021, they froze the ICMS, and fuel prices continued to rise even so.

Last week, Congress passed a government-backed bill that caps the ICMS on fuels to 17%. The measure still needs to be signed by the president. Experts said at the time that there was no guarantee that the cap would help reduce fuel prices because it could be offset by other factors. In fact, a few days later, Petrobras announced a 14.3% increase in diesel and a 5.2% increase in gasoline at refineries.

The federal government also tried to solve the fuel crisis by announcing a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) to zero ICMS and reimburse the states directly with what they would earn on top of the tax. Gasoline, ethanol, diesel and cooking gas would be affected, but the proposal did not advance.

Attacks on Petrobras

The Bolsonaro government mainly blames Petrobras for the fuel increases.

The constant attacks by Bolsonaro and the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), on the state-owned company led to the resignation of its president, José Mauro Coelho, on Monday (20). He was appointed by Bolsonaro himself and is the third executive to command Petrobras in the current management.

Petrobras adopts a policy that passes on to fuel prices the increases in oil on the international market and in the dollar. Oil is on the rise abroad, mainly because of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

President Bolsonaro has the power to change the presidency and the majority of Petrobras’ board of directors, and it is this board that sets the pricing policy.

(With State Agency)