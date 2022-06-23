STJ prohibits operators from canceling collective health plans in case of treatment of serious illness | Policy

The Second Section of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) unanimously decided this Wednesday (22) that operators cannot cancel collective health plans in case of a patient being treated for a serious illness.

The decision of the Second Section standardizes the STJ’s understanding on the subject and should be followed by the other instances in similar cases.

In individual or family plans, the law already requires the operator to justify the termination of the plan, which only occurs due to non-payment or fraud.

The thesis approved by the court this Wednesday was the following: “The operator, even after regular exercise of the right to unilateral termination of the collective plan, must ensure the continuity of the assistance care prescribed to the hospitalized user or in full medical treatment that guarantees his survival. or his physical safety, until the effective discharge, provided that the holder fully pays the due consideration.”

In the trial, the STJ analyzed two cases: that of a woman with breast cancer and that of a minor with a chronic disease whose collective plans were interrupted.

The rapporteur of the case, Minister Luís Felipe Salomão, argued that operators must ensure the continuity of care. until medical discharge.

“Beneficiaries cannot be excluded when they are undergoing treatment for a serious illness or undergoing medical treatment that jeopardizes their livelihood,” he said.

“The impossibility of contract termination during the user’s hospitalization or his submission to medical treatment that guarantees his survival or maintenance of his physical columuity also reaches collective pacts”, he highlighted.

The other ministers followed the agreement unanimously.

Also in the session, public defender Sander Gomes Pereira Junior also defended the maintenance of the plan.