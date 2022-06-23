Stranger Things: Kate Bush says music on the series is a ‘talisman for Max’

“And if I only could, I’d make a deal with Gooooood”… Hahaha. If you’ve already watched the fourth season of Stranger Thingscertainly stayed or still has this song in his head. The song that saves Max from Vecna ​​and is the main one on the soundtrack of the new chapters is called Running Up That Hillby Kate Bush.

Generation Z may not know her, but Kate Bush is one of the great British singers right from the 80s – when the series from Netflix. Away from the music industry for years, she wouldn’t have expected to be back at the top of the music charts with her hit 37 years ago, but Stranger Things achieved this feat.

Exclusively to BBC Radio 4, Kate Bush gave her first interview since 2016 and commented on the current success provided by the series: “It’s such a good series, I thought the song would get some attention, but I never imagined it would be something like this. It’s so exciting. But it’s a little shocking, isn’t it? I mean, the world has gone crazy.”

In case you’re wondering if she watched the scene of Max being saved from Vecna’s hands, the answer is yes! “They put – Running Up That Hill – in a very special place. At home, we’ve been watching the show since the first season, so we were already pretty familiar with the story. I thought it was adorable how the song came across in such a positive light – almost like a talisman for Max. It was very emotional,” Kate said.

And it seems that Kate is a stranger, see? During the interview, the singer showed that she has been following the series since the beginning and even made a comparison with Harry Potter: “In the first few films, they were small children, but then the story progressed and became heavier and darker. And the kids become talented young actors, of course. The audience creates a special connection to the story as the years go by and you watch them grow.”

Running Up That Hill it was not only a hit as a soundtrack for the series, but also for many videos on social media – something that is not part of Kate’s life. The singer said she even has a computer and an old phone, but she only uses them to answer emails, text messages and calls. “That way I have a little peace,” she reflected.

We already want a feat of Kate with Max!