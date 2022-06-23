Strong scenes: swimmer faints during competition and is saved by coach; Look

A shocking scene scared the world of sport this Wednesday (22). American Anita Álvarez, 25, collapsed in the water during the synchronized swimming event at the World Aquatics Championships, which is being held in Budapest, Hungary.

At the end of the performance, the athlete lost consciousness underwater and had to be rescued by her own coach, Spanish Olympic medalist Andrea Fuentes.

Fuentes had no doubts and dived in, clothes and all, to help the swimmer.

According to information from the international press, Álvarez was underwater for almost 10 seconds after the music of his presentation ended. Then the athlete was taken by the coach and a man to the edge of the pool.

She was eventually removed from the scene by a medical team, using a stretcher. According to the portal Sky Sports, Anita would have fainted from heat or stress. The American team reported that she is out of danger and is doing well.

Anita also passed during a race in Barcelona

Anita Álvarez also lost consciousness during a synchronized swim test during a qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

At the time, the athlete needed to be replaced for the championship sequence.

In Budapest, Anita Álvarez participated in the free solo final, won by the Japanese Yukiko Inui.

The American ended up finishing her presentation and ended up receiving 87.6333 points, which gave her seventh place.