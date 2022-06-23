Supermarket chain opens first store in Joinville; see date and place

The Imperatriz supermarket chain opens its first store in Joinville on July 12, at 10 am, at Rua Doutor João Colin, 1777, in the América neighborhood.

The space has 2,319.35 square meters (m²). Parking is free for customers and has 136 spaces and a drive thru with two spaces. The unit will also have e-commerce and sales via iFood.

jobs

According to Vidal Lohn Filho, Expansion and Marketing director of the chain, more than 200 jobs will be generated with this new store.

“We arrived in Joinville with many new features, in a store that is part of the generation of supermarkets that add differentiated experiences, with a greater quantity and variety of healthy, fresh and ready-to-eat foods, all in an environment designed for the greatest comfort of the consumer. , with the exhibition of products in a modern and exclusive layout”, comments Vidal.

Structure

As part of this trend, it created a specific area for so-called fresh products. The Gastronomic Space will have more than 100 seats, where the public will be able to experience a special and varied cuisine.

For those who prefer a more relaxed moment for a toast, the suggestion is the Wine Bar and Cellar, with a selection of wines and sparkling wines. Another attraction is the bakery, with coffee maker and chocolate shop.

In all, there will be 24 cashiers for service, six of which are quick and six are self-service. In addition to working with credit cards from the main brands, the network also has its own Unix card and Clube Rede Imperatriz, with cashback offers.

solidary exchange

From the store’s first day of operation until December, Imperatriz will promote the Solidarity Exchange campaign. The action takes place annually in all units, to mobilize staff and customers to raise funds for the benefit of philanthropic entities. In Joinville, the Solidarity Exchange will be destined to the youth group of the Municipal Volunteer Fire Department.

“We are a family business that is concerned with the quality of what it offers, with the best prices and also with local development”, highlighted Vidal Lohn Filho. “We are proud to be together with this community that, with a lot of work, makes Joinville the largest city in Santa Catarina, contributing to the development of our State”, he added.

The Imperatriz chain has stores in Florianópolis, São José, Palhoça, Rio do Sul, Balneário Camboriú and Santo Amaro da Imperatriz, where it began its history in 1974. Monday to Saturday, from 8 am to 10 pm, and on Sundays and holidays from 8 am to 9 pm.

