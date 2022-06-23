Taylor Swift Announces Release of “Carolina”; Music will be part of the soundtrack of the movie “A Place Far Away From Here”

If you were missing a release by the most beloved singer in North America, get ready: Taylor Swift announced her newest for this Friday (24). The song, titled “Carolina”, is exclusive to the movie “A Place Far Away From Here” (Where the Crawdads Sing), a new adaptation that hits theaters later this year.

The production based on the book by author Delia Owens, tells about a girl, raised far from society, who is investigated for a crime of murder. “A Place Far Away From Here” is scheduled to be released in all national cinemas on September 1st..

In one of her recent interviews, Taylor had already commented on her participation in the soundtrack, saying that as soon as she heard about the adaptation, she already wanted to be part of the project, because she loves the book: “I wrote ‘Carolina’ by myself and asked my friend Aaron Dessner to produce. I wanted to create something scary and ethereal to match the story.” explained at the time.

In the trailer for the film, which has already been released, you can hear a snippet of the song, which says: “You didn’t see me here, they never saw me here […] There are places I’ll never go / Things only Carolina will know”. It is worth remembering that Taylor’s music will be available on all digital platforms from midnight this Thursday (23) to Friday (24).