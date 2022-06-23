Team Fortress 2 is alive! Valve releases first update after fan protests

Complaints from fans of the game began in May and Valve promised changes

In May of this year, many fans of team fortress 2 started the campaign #SaveTF2so that the valve look at the game’s community and fix some issues that are killing the title. The main complaints — in addition to the lack of support and fixes — is the presence of “bots” that are 100% correct and that leave the matches unable to entertain players.

Also in May, the valve responded to player protests by saying: “TF2 community, we hear you! We love this game and we know you do too. We see how big this problem is and we are working to improve things.”which brought hope to fighting bots and problems in the game.

The update brought several fixes to the game, eliminating a number of bugs that allowed in-game actions that compromised fair play. Some animation issues have also been fixed in this update. Check out the main changes of the new update.

Fixed an exploit related to cleaning up in-game text chat

Fixed an exploit where players could use sv_cheats on secure servers

Fixed an exploit where players could teleport back to their own spawn by changing their loadout/class while touching the other team’s forbidden entry gate

Fixed an exploit with Huntsman where a player could change the loadout to negate the speed debuff when loaded

Fixed an exploit with Ap-Sap where players could send spam noises

Fixed an exploit where dispensers could heal through glass on some maps

Fixed an exploit where a Spy could disguise and create an invisible bullet-blocking shield on their feet

Fixed slow animations on Halloween bosses, skeletons, ghosts and other ghoul-like beings

Fixed the Spy using incorrect disguise weapons when disguising himself as a Soldier, Pyro, Heavy or Engineer with no member of the same class on the opposing team

Fixed projectiles sometimes colliding with teammates too early/late

Fixed being able to change names during a matchmaking game

Fixed some HUD images getting blurry when using low texture settings

Fixed Spy fake kills with the Dead Ringer not appearing in the matchmaking quick team status bar

Fixed %killername% and other placeholder names sometimes appearing in the killcam and stats screen

Re-enabled ability for servers to send disconnect reasons to clients Added ConVar net_disconnect_reason to use disconnect reason sent from client

Removed the Headgear option from the Mann Co. Catalog

Updated voting system Both teams can have a kick vote at the same time Can have a global vote happening at the same time as a kick vote Fixed sometimes not being able to vote on maps at the end of the round

Updated El Fiestibrero to fix an issue with the model Updated/Added some tournament medals

Updated localization files

