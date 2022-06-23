Test: Honda HR-V is Civic’s SUV that arrives in 2023 to face Corolla Cross and Compass | Tests

For the first time in history, the Honda HR-V has two simultaneous generations – and new. In Europe, the third generation is already sold as an evolution of the model that was discontinued here at the end of last year. This model will be launched in Brazil in August.

In markets such as the United States and Mexico, the compact SUV launched in 2015 has just been replaced by a larger one, which uses a Civic base and mechanical set. Although it seems distant, the HR-V from North America (and also from some countries in Asia) will also be sold in Brazil from next year. The name is still unknown, but Autoesporte found that the choice must be ZR-V, as in China.

Confused, no? The fact is that the Mexican colleagues of Autocosmos have already tested the HR-V produced there. Therefore, it will be treated as HR-V, not ZR-V. Check out the impressions below.

The HR-V is manufactured at the Celaya factory in Guanajuato. In fact, it’s the first complex in the world where production began. From there, the units will be sold in Mexico and exported to the United States and Canada (if there is demand, it can be shipped to other parts of the globe).

At the Honda factory, during a guided tour, some interesting facts were revealed to us. As of April 2022, 1 million units of the HR-V have been manufactured. Currently, with the second-generation HR-V, they have capacity to manufacture 800 units per day (they currently produce 720) and every 76 seconds a completely finished model rolls off the production line.

2 of 8 Mexican Honda HR-V is 19 cm larger than the previous generation model produced in Brazil — Photo: Disclosure Honda HR-V Mexican is 19 cm larger than the previous generation model produced in Brazil — Photo: Disclosure

We’re talking about a brand new car., which uses the so-called Platform 3 shared with the Civic. O previous model used Platform 2, the same as Fit and City.

In terms of design, the HR-V now looks like a traditional SUV and highlights a more sober and bulky design. There are several elements of black color and glossy finish, such as on the grille, wheels, wheel housings and part of the doors.

A highlight of the design is that the Rear door handles are not hidden as in the previous model – are conventional and are at the same height as the front ones.

As it grows in size, 19 cm longer, changes the segments from subcompacts to compacts (in Mexico). Are 4.57 m long2.65 m wheelbase and 1.84 m wide.

3 of 8 Mexican Honda HR-V has a 691-liter trunk — Photo: Disclosure Mexican Honda HR-V has a 691-liter trunk — Photo: Disclosure

So, according to the brand, he comes to face Mazda CX-5, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson among others. In Brazil, it should compete mainly with Jeep Compass and Toyota Corolla Cross.

Because it is larger, it also has a larger cargo space in the trunk, 691 liters. In the same way, the lives of passengers traveling in the rear seats are better. There’s considerable legroom, you can put your feet under the seats, and the headroom is decent.

Something I liked is that the second row floor, almost flat. This allows the middle passenger to travel without having to lift their legs. Perhaps the only thing that bothers a little is the design of the central console that invades a little (and by the way, it allows you to store a cell phone and has two normal USB outputs).

4 of 8 Interior of the new Mexican Honda HR-V is sober and mixes good quality materials — Photo: Disclosure Interior of the new Mexican Honda HR-V is sober and mixes good quality materials — Photo: Disclosure

We like the interior of the new 2023 HR-V, it’s sober and we believe that your design will not age in the short term.

With regard to materials, we have fabric or leather upholstery on the seats (these have white accents, are of good quality, firm and comfortable). Steering wheel and lever are covered in leather, as are the door panels, in addition to some parts of the console, such as the central column. Glossy black plastic, aluminum and chrome finishes are also used..

In particular, something I liked is that it’s a well thought out and comfortable vehicle. First, the climate controls are large and within reach. The multimedia center has a volume button. There is still a full multifunctional steering wheel and discreet paddles for gear changes.

5 of 8 Space for occupants in the Mexican Honda HR-V is good thanks to the almost flat floor – Photo: Disclosure Space for occupants in the Mexican Honda HR-V is good thanks to the almost flat floor.

You Parking brake controls, hill start assist and descent control are easily located. There are several spaces to store things: in the door panels, in the center console, double cup holders, a “hidden” just below the handbrake, to put a cell phone or keys (here you have two USB ports) and one under the armrest.

Among the equipment, there are Induction cell phone charger, dual-zone digital air conditioningelectric parking brake, instrument panel with 7-inch screen and key access and push-button start. Missing air vents for the rear seats.

Regarding the entertainment system, the touchscreen is 9 inches in high-end Touring and mid-range Sport versions and 7 inches at the entrance. Connectivity with Android Auto and Apple Carplay is wireless on the first two.

6 of 8 Honda HR-V Mexican leaves the factory with only 2.0 aspirated engine and CVT transmission — Photo: Disclosure Honda HR-V Mexican leaves the factory with only 2.0 aspirated engine and CVT gearbox — Photo: Disclosure

For all versions sold, only the CVT automatic transmission is available. It’s no secret, this type of box at Honda, they are the best in the industry.

The behavior is very dignified, it is not noisy and delivers torque at medium revs (around 4,000 rpm). Has manual modeperforming simulated manual shifts is acceptable and helps to brake the engine well before entering a turn.

Something we like is that already on the road, maintaining a speed of 120 km/h, it allows the engine to run relaxed at 2,200 rpm, and this is very good because it offers contained consumption (the official combined cycle is 17.5 km/l ).

As for the engine, the HR-V swaps the 1.8 engine for a 2.0 (same as the entry-level Civic). Are 155 hp and 18.8 kgfm. With this change, he gains 19 horsepower and 1.1 kgfm, respectively. The engine performance, sufficient, has a linear acceleration without surprises. It’s not difficult to pack (it doesn’t feel heavy) and once it’s accelerated its behavior is very dynamic.

7 of 8 Engine 2.0 is an old acquaintance of Brazilians and equipped the Civic for many years — Photo: Disclosure Engine 2.0 is an old acquaintance of Brazilians and equipped the Civic for many years — Photo: Disclosure

When growing in terms of proportions, the suspension has been improved, ditching the rear torsion axle, to incorporate the multilink architecture. This handling is remarkably noticeable, it supports curves well, is very stable, filters road deformations well and offers a very smooth ride.

And something related to this point that we also like is that you travel very isolated outside, the noise is well filteredalthough this is due to the new suspension, it is also because the issue of Sound insulation has been improved with a new windshield as a noise-absorbing cover.

The steering, in turn, being electrically assisted and with double pinion, although it seems very docile (it is intended to be a family vehicle), it stiffens a lot at high speeds. She gives us a good return from the roadso you can confidently make your lines knowing the vehicle’s trajectory.

The new 2023 HR-V has eight airbags, driver attention alert, stability and traction controls, hill start assistant and the Honda Sensing active driving package.

The Japanese manufacturer intends to obtain 5-star ratings in the upcoming impact tests at the American institutes NHTSA and IIHS.

8 of 8 Honda HR-V Mexican has a more sober look than the previous version — Photo: Disclosure Honda HR-V Mexican has a more sober look than the previous version — Photo: Disclosure

The 2023 Honda HR-V is a well thought out vehicle. Its design inside and out is modern yet understated, ensuring it doesn’t age too soon.

It has all the necessary connectivity, the equipment is very complete and the security is more than enough. It’s a comfortable, spacious and versatile car.

While handling behavior is acceptable, maybe in the future a more cheerful block can be used for those users who like a more dynamic driving. Likewise, using a hybrid powertrain would be very convenient.

In Mexico, prices range from 533,900 pesos to 599,900 pesos (BRL 135,900 to BRL 152,700). As for whether it’s expensive or not, that’s determined by your need. In the case of the 2023 HR-V you have pretty much everything (small details to improve) but unparalleled manufacturing quality, hard to find. It is a product that will last a long time and will have a very good resale value.

Honda has already said that the HR-V produced and sold in Mexico will arrive in Brazil next year with a mechanical set that is identical to the North American version.

The origin of the model is also uncertain, but there will be no national production. Bring the HR-V from Mexico would be a natural and rational possibility, since there is a trade agreement between the two countries that eliminates the vehicle import tax. Thus, it would arrive in better conditions to compete in the mid-size SUV market.

Datasheet – Honda HR-V Touring Length 4.57 m between axles 2.65 m Width 1.84 m Height 1.62 m Trunk 691 l Weight 1,465 Motor 4 cyl. line, 2.0 16V power 155 hp Torque 18.8 kgfm Exchange CVT Fuel tank 57 l tires 225/55 R18