The assailant is arrested by the police

2 days ago

Prosecutor Demétrius Oliveira de Macedo, recorded beating the attorney general of the city of Registro (SP), Gabriela Samadello Monteiro de Barros, had his preventive detention requested to the court today. The case was registered last Monday (20), after the man became aware of a request to open a case against him, made by Gabriela, due to alleged aggressive postures with colleagues.

Deputy Daniel Vaz Rocha, from the 1st Police District of Record, in the interior of São Paulo, requested the arrest of the accused with the 1st Criminal Court of the city.

According to the delegate’s dispatch, the investigated “has been having serious relationship problems with women in the work environment, and, in freedom, he exposes their lives to danger, and consequently, public order”.

Earlier, the prosecutor spoke for the first time since the crime and claimed that she was already afraid of her fellow prosecutor, but that she never imagined that the situation could turn into an episode of violence.

The police investigation launched to investigate the case gathered photos and videos of the aggression, in addition to testimony from the attorney general, to support the request for preventive detention.

After the great repercussion of the act of violence, today, the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, informed about the arrest request saying that the case will not go unpunished: “May the justice do its part and punish any and all cowards who attack a woman”.

Call 190 is the emergency number indicated for anyone witnessing a situation of aggression. The Military Police may act immediately and take the aggressor to a police station.

It is also possible to ask for help and get information by calling 180, from the federal government, created for women who are experiencing situations of violence. The Women’s Assistance Center works throughout the country and abroad, 24 hours a day. The call is free.

Ligue 180 receives complaints, provides guidance from specialists and refers them to psychological protection and assistance services. It is also possible to activate this service via WhatsApp. In this case, access (61) 99656-5008.

