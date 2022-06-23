The Boys | 10 characters that don’t exist in comics

The Boys made an excellent transition from comics to TV, with many people even considering that Amazon’s production is far superior to Garth Ennis’s comics. And while the series was very successful in adapting the characters from the comics, there was also room for a lot of interesting new characters.

And in fact, some of these characters are so cool and so integrated into the story, audiences who haven’t read the original would never imagine they were unique creations to the series. Some are entirely new to major plot points and story progression, while others are changed from the comics. Today, we separate 10 of these cases.

10 – Seth Reed

Seth Reed is a PR writer for Vought. Although he has a minor role, he is important to the big picture. Seth is one of countless people who have been harmed by supers. His genitals were frozen after he slept with the Ice Princess, who has the ability to turn his entire body into…well, ice. He joins a support group after the incident, and his addition to the show represents an unintended impact on ordinary humans.

Injuries aside, he’s best known for renaming the supers. In Season 2, he helps try a new name for Queen Maeve after Homelander reveals his sexuality to the public. In Season 3, he is helping the Bullet Train connect with the black community, despite not agreeing with it.

9 – Alastair Adana

Alastair Adana and the Church of the Collective appear in the series for the Profound to regain his status in the Seven. The Church is a cult-like organization that recruits supers to spread its message. Alastair is a high profile individual who has a huge network of powerful people who reveal inside information. He is a man with an extensive collection of unknown secrets.

Profound is introduced to Alastair through the Eagle Archer. Wanting to help Deep repair his reputation, Alastair wants to regain his position in the Seven so he can increase the Church’s influence by having him as its spokesperson. His character highlights everything wrong with celebrities promoting religious organizations, but his corruption came to an abrupt end thanks to Victoria Neuman.

8 – Ezekiel

Appearing only in the series, Ezekiel is a conservative Christian with elastic abilities. However, he does not practice what he preaches to the masses at Christian festivals, as Ezekiel is captured on camera at an all-supers club engaging in sexual activity with men, which is used against him for information about Compound V.

In the comics, we have “Oh Father”, a shepherd with super strength and flying abilities, who is the closest character to Ezekiel. The character’s fit for the show’s plot links Hughie to Ezekiel through Starlight, who grew up on the Christian festival circuit.

7 – Kenji

As part of a long list of things that have changed from the comics regarding Kimiko, her brother, Kenji, only exists in the series. Kimiko is not given an extensive backstory in the comics, while in the show she and her brother are prisoners of a terrorist organization and he is indoctrinated to commit terrorist acts in America.

Kenji may not appear on screen much, but his existence is enough to shape Kimiko’s entire personality. She is fueled by love to find her brother and then by anger to avenge her death. As the latest season progresses, Kimiko is becoming more and more aware of her actions and wants to experience everything she and her brother have always talked about.

6 – Translucent

Translucent was a super created for the series, and therefore does not appear in the comics. With skin made of carbon that bends light, he becomes invisible and his skin is impenetrable. This is a key point that unites the Guys as they hold Translucent hostage for information on the Bullet Train following Robin’s death.

As a great addition to the Seven, her ability to appear invisible is her best asset. He was untraceable as he followed Hughie and Butcher back to the electronics store under the suspicion that Hughie was up to something. Translucent turned out to be an interesting character who could have added more to the series if he’d stayed alive.

5 – Ryan Butcher

Readers of The Boys comics were surprised when Ryan Butcher appeared in the TV series because he has huge plot weight even though he doesn’t exist in the comics. As the son of Homelander and Becca Butcher, he is the first super to be born normally, rather than raised using Compound V. Ryan was kept secret, living with Becca in a remote, protected location.

In the comics, Becca’s baby is born, but she dies in childbirth and Billy Butcher himself almost loses his life when confronting the child, who was frighteningly powerful and emitted lightning from his eyes. Ryan’s inclusion in the series is promising, as he may grow up even stronger than his father, but with more morals and empathy, having grown up with a real mother. While he doesn’t have a big arc just yet, audiences can expect to see him develop his powers in the coming seasons.

4 – Ashley Barrett

Ashley Barrett, the current senior vice president of hero management at Vought, does not appear in the comics, but is loosely based on Jessica Bradley. She is not respected by her peers and cannot control Homelander like Madelyn Stillwell could.

In the comics, Jessica Bradley approaches the male version of Stillwell and develops romantic feelings. In the series, Ashley is Stillwell’s shadow and eventually takes over. While Ashley shares some similarities with Jessica Bradley, including her desire to move up the career ladder by any means necessary, she is not that smart. Ashley’s character is almost irritating with her over-the-top attempts to deal with the supers, but actress Colby Minifie does an amazing job of making her obnoxious.

3 – Madelyn Stillwell

Madelyn Stillwell is an adaptation of James Stillwell. While in the comics James is portrayed as a functioning sociopath that Homelander tries to impress and instill fear in, Madelyn is a competent executive who sexually manipulates Homeland to do what she wants. She is a single mother who is trying to juggle her son and the Seven.

The inclusion of Madelyn in the first season further illustrates Pátria’s unsettling and bizarre tendencies. He has a strange obsession with breast milk and is jealous of her son for receiving affection. However, she was the most successful person in preventing Homelander’s darkest thoughts from showing up.

2 – Victoria Neuman

Victoria Neuman is loosely based on Vice Presenter Victor Neuman in the comics, who is the former CEO of Vought. She is a politician introduced in season two who wants to hold the super accountable for their actions. Victoria is one of the best new characters, as those around her have no idea that she is actually a super and adopted daughter of Stan Edgar.

Victoria and Victor share few similarities. He is not a super and has zero powers. Meanwhile, Victoria has the ability to make heads explode, literally. She’s a welcome addition to the series and an unlikely adversary for the Guys.

1 – Stan Edgar

Played by Giancarlo Esposito, Stan Edgar does not exist in the comics. At least not as we know him on the show. There, we have only a brief mention of a “Mr. Edgar,” the CEO of Vought who allegedly died of a heart attack and actually never actually makes the page.

The series’ Stan Edgar is a closer adaptation of James Stillwell compared to Madelyn. He maintains a calm exterior in the face of adversity compared to highly emotional and dramatic supers, and intends to make a profit at the expense of others.

Edgar is able to control the Homelander to an extent. He also hides the Seven’s illicit activities to control Vought’s public image and actions. In Season 3, he is revealed to be Victoria Neuman’s adoptive father, and a lot of people are already looking forward to what he’s going to do in the series.

