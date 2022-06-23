the confirmed transfers in European football for the next season

The 2021-22 season in Europe has barely come to an end, and the Marketplace looking forward to the next year of football in the Old Continent already has strong movements. although the international window only open, in fact, on the day 1st of julysome teams have already anticipated and guaranteed the arrival of important athletes – or the confirmation of the departure of others.

Before the end of the first half of the year, coveted players on the market, such as the forward Sadio Manéannounced as a player for Bayern Munich this Wednesday (22), or the forwards Erling Haaland and Darwin Núñezannounced by Manchester City and Liverpool, respectively, draw attention.

Bolavip separates all the major movements of the football market in Europe so far, with signings already closed between the main teams of the Old Continent.

confirmed arrivals

Arsenal (ING): Matt Turner (goalkeeper, New England Revolution-USA), Fábio Vieira (attacking midfielder, Porto-POR), Marquinhos (forward, São Paulo)

Liverpool (ING): Calvin Ramsay (right-back, Aberdeen-ESC), Fábio Carvalho (attacking midfielder, Fulham) and Darwin Núñez (forward, Benfica-POR)

Manchester City (ING): Erling Haaland (forward, Borussia Dortmund-ALE), Savio (forward, Atlético-MG) and Julián Álvarez (River Plate-ARG)

Tottenham (ING): Fraser Forster (goalkeeper, Southampton-ING), Josh Keeley (goalkeeper, St. Patrick-IRL), Yves Bissouma (midfielder, Brighton-ING) and Ivan Perisic (wing and forward, Inter Milan-ITA)

Other highlights in England: Diego Carlos (defender, from Sevilla to Aston Villa), Boubacar Kamara (midfielder, from O. Marseille to Aston Villa), Julio Enciso (striker, from Libertad-PAR to Brighton), Marc Roca (midfielder, from Bayern to Leeds), Brenden Aaronson (attacking midfielder, from Salzburg to Leeds) and Nayef Aguerd (defender, from Rennes to West Ham)

Real Madrid (ESP): Antonio Rüdiger (defender, Chelsea-ING) and Aurelien Tchouaméni (midfielder, Monaco)

Atletico Madrid (ESP): Samuel Lino (striker, Gil Vicente- POR)

Real Betis (ESP): Luiz Henrique (striker, Fluminense)

Bayern Munich (ALE): Noussair Mazraoui (right-back, Ajax-HOL), Ryan Gravenberch (midfielder, Ajax-HOL) and Sadio Mané (forward, Liverpool-ING)

Borussia Dortmund (ALE): Alexander Meyer (goalkeeper, Jahn Regensburg-ALE), Niklas Süle (defender, Bayern Munich), Nico Schlotterbeck (defender, Freiburg), Salih Özcan (midfielder, Cologne-ALE) and Karim Adeyemi (forward, Salzburg-AUT)

RB Leipzig (ALE): Xaver Schlager (midfielder, Wolfsburg-ALE)

Bayer Leverkusen (ALE): Adam Hlozek (striker, Sparta Prague-TCH)

Eintracht Frankfurt (ALE): Kristijan Jakic (midfielder, Dinamo Zagreb-CRO), Mario Götze (midfielder, PSV-HOL) and Randal Kolo Muani (forward, Nantes-FRA)

Rome (ITA): Nemanja Matic (midfielder, Manchester United-ING)

Lyon (FRA): Alexandre Lacazette (forward, Arsenal-ING)

Benfica ( POR): Mihailo Ristic (left-back, Montpellier-FRA), David Neres (forward, Shakhtar Donetsk-UCR) and Petar Musa (forward, Boavista-POR)