The main symptoms of covid in those who took two or more doses of vaccine

Abhishek Pratap 18 hours ago News

  • André Biernath
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

With the passing of the pandemic and the advancement of vaccination, the most common symptoms of covid became less severe.

Runny nose, headache, sneezing, sore throat and persistent cough. These are the five most common symptoms among people who have had covid after taking two or more doses of the vaccine.

In individuals who have not been immunized, the most frequent discomforts of the disease are, in descending order, headache, sore throat, runny nose, fever and persistent cough.

These findings come from a follow-up done over two years ago in the UK using an app created by technology company Zoe.

The data are analyzed in partnership with researchers from King’s College, a university located in London, with support from the NHS, the country’s public health system.

