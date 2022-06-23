The shocking murder of 2 Jesuit priests who tried to protect a man in a church in Mexico

Abhishek Pratap 1 day ago News Comments Off on The shocking murder of 2 Jesuit priests who tried to protect a man in a church in Mexico 3 Views

Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales (left) and Joaquín César Mora Salazar

Credit, Web Jesuits Mexico

photo caption,

Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales (left) and Joaquín César Mora Salazar

Two Jesuit priests were killed on Monday night (20/6) in a church in the community of Cerocahui, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, along with a tourist guide who sought refuge there when he was being pursued by an armed person.

The bodies of the clergy — identified as Javier Campos Morales, 78, and Joaquin Césaer Mora Salazar, 80 — and the third victim — Pedro Eliodoro PG — were stolen and are missing.

One person was declared a suspect, but Mexican authorities did not reveal his identity.

The incident shocked the country’s Jesuit community, which asked the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for protection, especially in areas with a strong presence of organized crime.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

‘We have a Peppa Pig on the runway’, pilot warns air traffic control

Manchester Airport in the background (Google Earth) and, in the highlight, the image of the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved