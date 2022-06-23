The spectacular images of the International Space Station passing in front of the Sun

Raju Singh

The silhouette of the International Space Station against the Sun

Credit, Getty/NASA

A photographer has captured an image of the silhouette of the International Space Station (ISS) passing in front of the Sun.

Jamie Cooper, 52, realized he was expecting to see the ISS over his home in Whilton, Northamptonshire, England, on June 17.

That’s when he decided to position himself in the right place with his equipment: a telescope and a high-speed video camera.

Cooper was able to record the space station’s “complete transit” in front of the Sun at 10:22 am (local time), an event that lasted less than a second.

