The spectacular images of the International Space Station passing in front of the Sun

22 June 2022

A photographer has captured an image of the silhouette of the International Space Station (ISS) passing in front of the Sun.

Jamie Cooper, 52, realized he was expecting to see the ISS over his home in Whilton, Northamptonshire, England, on June 17.

That’s when he decided to position himself in the right place with his equipment: a telescope and a high-speed video camera.

Cooper was able to record the space station’s “complete transit” in front of the Sun at 10:22 am (local time), an event that lasted less than a second.

“It was an opportunity I couldn’t miss,” he said.

Credit, Jamie Cooper Photography photo caption, Three cosmonauts and four astronauts are currently on the International Space Station

Credit, Jamie Cooper Photography photo caption, The ISS travels at about 27,300 km per hour

Cooper, a professional photographer and amateur astronomer, said he was in the right place at the right time.

“There’s a very narrow band where you, the space station and the Sun are all aligned — and it’s almost 5 kilometers wide,” he explained.

“I checked the data three days before and it looked like it wasn’t going to line up with my house, I checked the day before and it was going to be over my house. In short, I was lucky.”

Credit, Jamie Cooper Photography photo caption, The high-resolution camera captured the solar granulation of gas bubbles that percolate on the surface of the Sun…

Credit, Jamie Cooper Photography photo caption, … in addition to sunspots

The space station was about 400 kilometers away when it passed over his house — and it was traveling at about 27,300 kilometers per hour.

“It’s important to say that I use a specialized telescope with a filter, because you should never look at the Sun without a filter — it can lead to permanent blindness,” he says.

