The Umbrella Academy | Check out the Season 3 review

There is something special about the recipe for misfit, trauma and affection that forms the main characters of The Umbrella Academy. The Epic of Superheroes Netflixbased on the comics Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, tests this recipe in ways never seen before in Season 3, pushing these characters to confront, albeit in fits and starts, the roots of their own fears, addictions, and regrets. In several of these moments, spread across the season’s 10 episodes, the show shines – but everything surrounding this character work distracts us from it, rather than enhances it.

If the key to understanding the appeal of umbrella it is in the delicious imperfection of its protagonists, its most fundamental flaw is also easy to point out: repetition. The synopsis of this 3rd year, if stripped of specifics, could also be the synopsis of the previous two, with the Hargreeves brothers dealing with the possibility of the apocalypse in a timeline modified by their actions in the past. Chaos reigns as they face off against a powerful new enemy (this time, the Sparrow Academy), splitting into often antithetical and counterproductive missions that have more to do with their personal angst than the conflict at hand.

The result, as usual, is 10 episodes that charmingly meander around a plot, perpetually searching for their point, only finding it the moment the characters come together in one place, confronted by the inevitable reality of what they’ve been trying to do. avoid all the time. The Umbrella Academy is another series in the episodes from “Auf Wiedersehen” (3×07), showing itself to be full of narrative purpose and without fearing the absurd, the inexplicable, the magical and the ridiculous.

The director Paco Cabezas (1×08, 1×09), particularly, does an exemplary job of enhancing the strangeness of settings and interactions, abusing resources such as slow motion and subjective perspectives to express them. Meanwhile, cinematographers Craig Wrobleski and Neville Kidd share the responsibility of creating a season that, while not elevating the plot, is at least pretty to look at. But again, this is the modus operandi of the series since the first year: to give us a spectacular finale, without shame in turning the plot upside down, after a season that very obstinately flees both the spectacle and the irreversible.

The cast does their best to generate emotional engagement from this repetition. Elliot Page refines your Viktor’s sensibility in a season that deftly acknowledges the character’s realities (and we’re not just talking about his transgender identity, punctually addressed by the series); Robert Sheehan once again he is fully capable of finding the thread of humanity that runs inside his eccentric types; Colm Feore welcomes space to explore new colors of your Reginald; and Ritu Arya remains the performer most connected to the spirit of complete emotional chaos that makes umbrella be so irresistible.

The season relies heavily, however, on Allison’s Emmy Raver-Lampman to conduct the central conflict of the plot. It’s a welcome acknowledgment of a centered performance and a character that deserved more prominence from the start of the series, but that doesn’t change the fact that the showrunner Steve Blackman and its writers are cheating. It’s cheating to elevate a character after neglecting her construction for seasons on end, trying to sew up all her loose ends in the midst of the complicated situation she’s in, trying to convince us of the power of her trauma without our having been able to really feel it before. It’s cheating and, more importantly, it doesn’t work.

As a result, season 3 of The Umbrella Academy it is a repetitive enterprise with an emotional and moral hole at its center. It’s as if Blackman and co. were, like the Hargreeves, trapped in a vicious cycle. It is easier to get out of a creative dilemma than to overcome childhood traumas, however, and the The Umbrella Academy it would be well to remember that the public goodwill, unlike the timelines and alternate realities of your universe, is not an infinite resource.