The underwater ‘super turbine’ that is Japan’s bet for the future of energy

Abhishek Pratap 18 hours ago News Comments Off on The underwater ‘super turbine’ that is Japan’s bet for the future of energy 2 Views

turbine

Credit, IHI/NEDO

Japan seeks an “inexhaustible” source of energy in one of the most unlikely places: the depths of the oceans.

The Asian country announced that it has successfully completed the testing phase (three and a half years) of a super turbine seen as a good alternative to transform energy production in Japan and the rest of the world.

The project, called Kairyu, is a pioneer in using marine currents to generate energy, and experts involved say it is one of the most powerful and least used natural sources today.

And while the sun, used for solar panels, sets and the winds, used for wind turbines, vary, ocean currents follow a constant flow almost permanently. And that’s why the companies behind the project call their source truly “inexhaustible”.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Itajub: PM arrests suspect of involvement in bank attack – Gerais

Itajub lived a night of terror with the action of bandits in the city center …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved