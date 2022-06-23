They are back! Megadeth announce new album for September

O megadeth is finally back. The band announced this Wednesday (23) their 16th and newest studio album of their career, “The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!” for the 2nd of September. Along with the announcement, the group also released the single “We’ll Be Back”.

The track arrives accompanied by an action short film, entitled “We’ll Be Back: Chapter I”, with war scenes and plenty of action. described as “a tale of bravery, personal sacrifice and the will to survive”, the film is told from a soldier’s point of view and is apparently the first chapter of a multi-part story. See below:

The track was produced by vocalist Dave Mustaine and marks the band’s first release following their throat cancer diagnosis in 2019 and 2021, as well as being the first single released after the bassist’s departure. David Ellefson of the band. Currently, the musician James Lomenzowho replaced him previously, is a permanent member of the group.

Additionally, the band’s 16th album will consist of 12 tracks and will mark the drummer’s debut. Dirk Verbeuren in a studio job shortly after his entry into the megadethin 2016.

Participation in Rock in Rio: canceled

Recently, the megadeth announced the cancellation of its participation in Rock in Rio 2022. In early June, the festival organization announced that the attraction that would replace the group on September 2nd will be Gojira. The band performs alongside Iron Maiden, Dream Theater and Sepultura + Orquestra Sinfônica Brasileira.