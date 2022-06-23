“This information was confided to me by…”; BRL 218 million became a last-minute affair and PSG owner authorizes business for palmeirense baby

endrick he is a very different player for his young age. Palmeiras immediately tried to hold on to the athlete’s contract and renewed it with him, increasing his salary and imposing a very high contractual fine. Several European teams tried to convince the family and the athlete himself that the best thing would be to take him to the Old Continent, but the promise didn’t work and he wanted to stay at the Football Academy.

This Thursday (23), journalist Jorge Nicola reported that PSG appears as the ball of the moment to try to take Endrick soon. Paris Saint-Germain has changed its philosophy and will now invest in young talent. Thus, the Palmeiras jewel appears as one of the priorities of the French club, which has a lot of money in its coffers.

“(…) There is a race between European clubs to try to sign him once this professional contract is underway. The news I would like to bring to you is that PSG is the newest interested in signing the striker. This information was confided to me by an important person within Palmeiras (…)”, said the journalist.

Nicola kept talking about it.: “(…) Those interested in Endrick so far are: Barcelona and Real Madrid, they are the oldest and those most willing to sign him. Manchester United is another that wants the player and now PSG. What are the figures under discussion? The termination penalty for Endrick’s first professional contract will be 40 million euros (R$ 218 million), an amount valid during the first year of the contract. From the second it jumps to 50 million euros, in the third and final year of the contract, the fine reaches 60 million euros (…)”, added before completing.

“(…) This helps to explain why Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, PSG and United are in a hurry. Liverpool have sounded out the possibility, but have not yet passed a poll. To close on Endrick, the player received a spectacular proposal from another supplier of sports equipment. In addition to the 90 thousand reais per month, he will earn a ‘bullet’ to become a poster boy for this new supplier of sports equipment”, completed.