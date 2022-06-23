“This seems to have been the last straw for Dorival”; holder can be barred in Flamengo and probable substitute is exposed

Flamengo lost again in the season, but the little goal of Lazarus leaves a ray of hope for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Rubro-Negro even played a better game than last weekend, but it is still far from what it has been able to play, even this season.

Who has been losing a lot of morals with Dorival Junior it’s the right-back Matheuzinho. He fluctuated too much during the entire time he was on the field, did not proceed with practically any play in the attack and even participated directly in the second goal conceded by Flamengo, when he gave a free ball to Hulk, who gave a beautiful pass to Ademir head mark.

This seems to have been the last straw for Dorival Júnior, who took him out for Rodinei’s entrance. In a few minutes, “Rodi” hit a cross for Lázaro’s goal. The athlete was highly praised internally and the new flamengo commander understands that he can help Rubro-Negro a lot in the sequence of the season.

It won’t be a surprise if Matheuzinho ends up losing ground in the next game, against América-MG, on Saturday (25), for the Brazilian Championship.. The match will be held at Maracanã. Officially, Dorival can say that it will be a change due to physical exhaustion, so as not to expose anyone and continue to gain the group’s trust.

Flamengo was once again close to the relegation zone and will need show service if you want to climb the Brazilian Championship table. Santos, a goalkeeper who returned from injury, should also be a starter in place of Diego Alves.