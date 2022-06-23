To L!, Textor explains James Rodríguez’s situation with Botafogo and how he sees the player

the news of Botafogo was dominated by James Rodriguez on Wednesday. The Colombian midfielder is the new “big goal” of John Textor, who have conversations to try to sign the playercurrently in Al-Rayyan, Qatar.

+ Ao L!, Textor explains obstacles by Zahavi in ​​Botafogo and cites invasion of CT



+ Yuri Alberto, James Rodríguez… We’ve listed 20 viable stars your team could try

In an exclusive interview with THROW! at Galeão Airport, John Textor stated that conversations are indeed taking place. The owner of SAF do Glorioso gave more details. Watch in the video above!

– I love him. My kids grew up watching the Colombia national team and he was one of their favorite players. It’s rare to have the possibility of being able to hire a talent like that in South America, I think he still has many good years in Europe. But we have big dreams, we are going through a moment of transformation in Brazil with the new League. It might be a long try, he would be a player who would transform everything for us, so we’re going to try it,” he said.

Dream or a distant reality? John Textor keeps his feet on the ground, but he doesn’t hide that he wants to – and that there is a possibility, even if remote, that Botafogo will hire James.

– I can’t speak for him. It is a reality that we want him and a dream if we hire him. Until he decides it’s just a dream.

+ John Textor increases influence with Lyon and Botafogo wins strategic and commercial partner in Europe



The negotiation, according to the businessman, is still in the phase of talks and presentation of the project. Al-Rayyan intends to trade James for 5.5 million dollars (just over R$28 million, at the current price).

– We’re talking to him. For now it’s very verbal, conversations where he could fit in (in the project). It’s not something in “black and white”, it’s a proposal, there’s a conversation that happens before – he concluded.