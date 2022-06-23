TRT-2 approves health aid readjustment for magistrates and omits the right of civil servants

06/22/2022 – Writing

Sintrajud demands isonomy: the health of judges is not worth more than that of workers.

The special body of the TRT-2 approved by majority, in session on the 13th, a readjustment in the value of health assistance for magistrates, which would be calculated at 6% (six percent) of the substitute judge’s allowance. The decision was given in an administrative appeal by Amatra-2 (association of magistrates) against the decision of the President of the Court, who had denied the request presented by it. The Regional collegiate, however, omitted the servants as beneficiaries of the measure.

The basis for the request and the decision was the CNJ Resolution No. 294/2019, which establishes a ceiling for the benefit of medical assistance of up to 10% on the subsidy of magistrates for these beneficiaries, subject to budget availability. The Regional collegiate did not address, however, the fact that, according to the rule, the ceiling for civil servants is 10% of the substitute judge’s allowance, so that there would be no basis for possible discrimination.

Although the budget allocation for the TRT-2 and the existence of surpluses were mentioned, it was also not observed that the budget of the agency is the same for magistrates and civil servants.

When considering the association’s request in favor of magistrates, the Court was silent on the situation of civil servants, holders of the same right. But the administration can and must remedy the omission and correct the procedure.

The union’s board emphasizes that there would be no moral or legal basis for a differentiated treatment. The budget, in accordance with the law and regulations in force, is set at average per capita values, without distinguishing between magistrates and civil servants. “The judge’s health is not worth more than the health of the servers. We demand at least equality.

Most of the judges decided that the decision will be valid from the publication, but there are still no details on how to implement it. By resolution of the CNJ, the value limit covers the holder and his eventual dependents, while the current aid provides individualized and summed values ​​for each linked beneficiary.

The Union does not accept the hypothesis of unequal treatment and has filed a request demanding that the Court extend to the civil servants any readjustment that may be applied to the magistrates, without any reduction in relation to the values ​​currently practiced, and will call the category to mobilize against any as you exclude it.

In addition to valuing the SUS, which suffers from underfunding by governments, Sintrajud has historically defended the increase in the health budget in the Courts, in view of the stagnation of the benefit and the increase in costs with health plans.

This year, after a seven-year freeze, the claim was partially granted. The average per capita value for the Labor Court was readjusted from R$ 215.00 to R$ 402.03, based on the National Health Agency (ANS) index. This value is the basis for calculating the budget, according to the total number of beneficiaries per body, and therefore does not necessarily reflect the nominal benefit received by each person. Although this adjustment has partially alleviated the situation, the Union emphasizes the need to update the aid, given that the amounts remained frozen for a long time and are still insufficient to cover the high cost of supplementary health.