Ukraine says Severodonetsk city is ‘hell’

Ukraine said today that the city of Severodonetsk, in the east of the country, is living a “hell” with the siege of Russian troops trying to control this area of ​​the Donbass.

“For four months, all our positions have been under fire – and I want to emphasize this – from all the weapons that the Russian army has,” Sergue Gaiday, governor of the Lugansk region, said on social media.

“It’s hell,” he added, referring to the siege of Severodonetsk, which for weeks has faced intense bombings as the Russians attempt to take control of the city.

The governor stated that the Ukrainian army army maintains its positions and will “hold for as long as necessary”.

In recent days, Russian troops have advanced south of Severodonetsk and approached the city of Lysychansk, which is across the Donets River.

Gaiday said Moscow’s forces were trying to “surround” Lysychansk, but the city was still under Kiev’s control.

“Lysychansk is being heavily bombed with large-caliber weapons,” he added, before insisting that the city had suffered “colossal destruction”.

Image: UOL Art

The governor said residents were still being evacuated from Lysychansk, but that in Severodonetsk the hundreds of civilians who sought refuge at the Azot chemical plant could not leave due to the fighting.

“A withdrawal operation is possible in the case of a high-level agreement, if there is a ceasefire and we have a clearly demarcated route,” Gaiday said.