Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack sets fire to Russian oil refinery – Cavok Australia

Russian media showed a video on Wednesday morning of a kamikaze drone attack on a Russian oil refinery that set the site ablaze.

The attack reportedly took place in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast, about 150 km (90 mi) from the front line. Russian media are saying that two drones were involved, one of which was shot down. The video shows a drone with a double tail diving towards the facility followed by an explosion; a second video shows firefighters fighting a serious fire at the scene.

Fire at the refinery after the strike. 2/https://t.co/SYsD7oQTwr pic.twitter.com/YzP6YqtW7R — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 22, 2022

The video appears to have been filmed by refinery workers watching the drone – the screeching noise of the engine is clearly audible on the soundtrack – and asking each other if it might be Ukrainian before it crashes into a building and explodes.

Photos of the wreckage of the UAV. The Telegram channel is claiming that two UAVs were used but the other was shot down. 4/https://t.co/OA3Gegznc8 pic.twitter.com/x2PRPmt8Ph — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 22, 2022

While some have suggested the drone could be a Bayraktar TB2, that seems unlikely. The profile looks very close to the smaller PD-1/PD-2 drone made by UKRSPECSYSTEMS of Kyiv. PD-1 – short for “People’s Drone 1” – was one of the successes of Ukraine’s crowdfunding effort to develop new drones for the armed forces at the start of the conflict with Russia in 2014. With public support, a group of enthusiasts of drones and engineers built an aircraft with a wingspan of three meters and a flight range of more than five hours with a cruising speed of around 55 mph.

The latest versions are more advanced and can carry a maximum load of 19 kilos. However, if the drone was specifically configured for a one-way mission, it might have been able to carry a larger payload for a shorter period of time.

Drones are normally piloted by an operator using remote control. However, the PD series is capable of autonomous flight and is designed to fly if contact is lost with the operator. Radio control is often the limiting factor in how far a drone can be controlled, which is why more advanced drones like the US MQ-9 Reapers have satellite communications that offer global range, while the Bayraktar TB2 is normally limited to less than 300 km. In this case, the drone may have been pre-programmed with the target’s GPS coordinates that can be easily located using services like Google Earth. (PD series has inertial navigation which, unlike GPS, cannot be locked.)

Russia-backed militants paraded two “captured” Ukrainian army drones during their “victory parade” in occupied Donetsk.

First image shows a UKRSPECSYSTEMS “PD-1”, second a “LELEKA -100”, also manufactured by Ukraine’s UKRSPECSYSTEMS.#PutinAtWar pic.twitter.com/OAjRetFBhV — Julian Ropcke?? (@JulianRoepcke) May 9, 2021

The PD-2 reportedly costs around $300,000. Sacrificing one in such an attack is a good trade-off for the amount of damage it appears to have dealt. Add to that the priceless value of advertising. It is also considerably cheaper than a cruise missile.

The attack is very reminiscent of similar kamikaze drone attacks carried out by Houthi forces against oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, one of which put the oil processing facility at Abqaiq out of action for some time in 2019 and caused a serious drop in the global price. of oil.

More recent Houthis attacks set fire to oil storage tanks in Jeddah and hit a refinery on the outskirts of Riyadh: like Ukraine, the Houthis make their own drones. The current series, known as Samad-3, reportedly carried a bomb load of 18 kilograms.

This type of attack is known as ‘bring the detonator’: you don’t need a large bomb load, just a detonator to detonate explosive or flammable material already in place. Ukrainians learned this lesson the hard way in 2017, when Russian special forces dropping thermite grenades from quadcopters destroyed a number of ammunition depots.

There have also been suggestions that the drone seen in the video may be some sort of commercially available product, perhaps the Skyeye 5000mm available on the Chinese website Alibaba, which was then assembled for a ‘kamikaze’ mission by Ukrainian technicians. In particular, the shape of the Skyeye drone’s fins appears to match those of the drone in the video. The drones are selling for between $5,000 and $10,000 on the website.

It wasn’t a TB2, and the Ukrainian PD-1 and PD-2 don’t look like that. This however, looks more like it https://t.co/kTxAKB0PZs — Mike Yeo ??? (@TheBaseLeg) June 22, 2022

The attack once again raises questions about the effectiveness of Russian air defenses. The slow-flying drone has no stealth capability or electronic defenses to confuse the radar: it should have been easy to detect and track, and a simple target for Russian surface-to-air missiles. If they failed, anything crossing the border should have been intercepted by Russian fighters; although they do not operate much over Ukraine, they can fly freely over Russian soil. The drone should have been an easy target for air-to-air missiles or cannon fire. Possibly the Russians actually shot down an attack drone, but there is no evidence of this.

Some have suggested that Russian air defenses would destroy the US Gray Eagle attack drones that the White House is considering sending to Ukraine, the success of this attack suggesting that once again its capabilities are vastly overestimated.

The attack also raises questions about what will happen next. Will Russia be forced to reorganize air defenses to provide better protection for vulnerable sites on national soil? Ukraine, which had previously hit oil rigs in the Black Sea – we don’t know whether missiles or drones were involved – can now also hit other vulnerable facilities.

The range, number and payload of drones at Ukraine’s disposal is not yet known. But the success of this attack certainly means there is more to come.