Understand why the transit of goods through the Kaliningrad enclave increases tension between Russia and Lithuania | World

The tone has risen since Monday (20) between Russia and Lithuania, which imposed restrictions on the transit of some goods by rail to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. Moscow says that if the situation is not normalized, it will “act to defend national rights”.

A member of the European Union (EU), Lithuania awaits a reaction from the bloc, under a lot of nervousness. Since last weekend, the country’s government began to apply European sanctions against Russia. As a result, the transit of some goods by rail towards Kaliningrad – a Russian enclave located between Lithuania and Poland – was interrupted. Among the prohibited products are technological goods, construction material, metals and coal.

The Lithuanian government claims that the restrictions were not imposed by its will, but after the EU’s decision, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “It’s not Lithuania, it’s the European sanctions that came into effect on June 17,” declared the head of Lithuanian diplomacy, Gabrielius Landsbergis. In this context, “sanctioned goods (…) will no longer be allowed to transit through Lithuania”, specified the minister.

The country’s customs service also tried to intervene, noting that transport towards Kaliningrad had not been completely stopped. “Passenger trains continue to run, as well as goods that were not targeted by sanctions,” said Lina Laurinaityte-Grigiene of the Lithuanian customs service.

2 of 5 Several wagons are parked in the Kaliningrad region — Photo: Vitaly Nevar/REUTERS Several wagons are parked in the Kaliningrad region — Photo: Vitaly Nevar/REUTERS

Russia rejects the explanations and threatens to retaliate. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolaï Patrouchev called the restriction “hostile” on Tuesday. “Appropriate measures are being worked out and will be announced soon. Their consequences will have a strong and negative impact on the people of Lithuania,” he warned.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also summoned the European Union’s ambassador to Moscow, Markus Ederer, to address the issue. In a statement, Russian diplomacy accused the EU of encouraging an “escalation of tension” and demanded the immediate resumption of transit of goods from Lithuania to Kaliningrad.

Describing the situation as “unpleasant but surmountable”, the governor of the enclave, Anton Alikhanov, announced that goods that could no longer pass through the railroad would begin to be transported by sea “within a week”. He accused Lithuanians of establishing a “blockade” and estimated that between 40% and 50% of imports from the enclave could be affected by the restrictions.

Relations between Russia and the Baltic countries, including Lithuania, have been delicate for years. First Soviet republic to declare its independence in 1990, the country is now a member of NATO and the European Union.

3 of 5 Flags of Lithuania, Germany and NATO raised during the meeting of the two countries — Photo: Ints Kalnins/REUTERS Lithuania, Germany and NATO flags hoisted during the meeting of the two countries — Photo: Ints Kalnins/REUTERS

The Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, on the edge of the Baltic Sea, was a Prussian city, called Königsberg, until it was conquered by the Soviet Union in 1945, when it defeated Nazi Germany. The region is separated from the rest of Russia and is bordered by Poland to the west and Lithuania to the east. This is where the Russian Baltic Sea fleet is docked and where Moscow claims to have deployed Iskander missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

Despite the tensions, hundreds of non-military passenger and freight trains make the journey between Lithuania and Kaliningrad, passing through Belarus via the Suwalki corridor, to reach Russia. The route of about 70 kilometers was one of the conditions imposed by Lithuania when it joined the EU.

4 of 5 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba — Photo: Johanna Geron/Reuters Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba — Photo: Johanna Geron/Reuters

Faced with the escalation of tension, Ukraine was quick to react. “Russia has no right to threaten Lithuania,” declared Ukrainian diplomat Dmytro Kouleba. “We welcome Lithuania’s stance and strongly support our Lithuanian friends,” he tweeted.

Tensions are also in danger of escalating between Moscow and Washington after two Americans fighting with Ukrainian forces were captured by the Russian army. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, they must be “accountable for the crimes they committed”.

5 of 5 Montage shows Alexander Drueke (left) and Andy Huynh (right) — Photo: Montage g1/AP photos Montage shows Alexander Drueke (left) and Andy Huynh (right) — Photo: Montage g1/AP photos

This was Russia’s first reaction to two former US military personnel, Alexander Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27. Moscow considers that the two “engaged in illegal activities on the territory of Ukraine”, such as shooting and bombing and “putting the lives of Russian soldiers in danger”.

Meanwhile, the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine continues. Kiev on Tuesday denounced “catastrophic destruction” in Lysychansk, a town near Severodonetsk, where nearly 570 people, including 38 children, are taking refuge at the Azot chemical factory. “The last 24 hours have been difficult for Ukrainian forces,” said the governor of the eastern Lugansk region.