US May Take Gasoline Tax; How are oil stocks doing? – 06/22/2022

On a day when oil has been trading sharply down, shares of 3R Petroleum Oil and Gas (RRRP3) are following the decline. They fell 5.58% (around 3 pm), quoted at R$ 34.37. Another “junior oil”, Petro Rio (PRIO3) was also among the biggest drops in the trading session, with a drop of 4.62%, sold at R$ 21.68.

“Junior oils”, as the smaller, private companies in the oil sector are called, normally fall along with the international price of oil, according to Rodrigo Moliterno, head of equity at Veedha Investimentos. At around 2:30 pm, Brent crude futures were trading at a discount of 3.06% to $111.14 a barrel. Earlier, the fall passed 4.5%. See an analysis of these actions below and find out why Petrobras is not following this market trend.