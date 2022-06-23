US recession risk, fuel and more: what to know to invest – 06/23/2022

Watch live market highlights today, with expert analysis from PagBank Research, and prepare to invest better.

The highlights of the day are:
-Global stock markets start this Thursday (23) with greater risk aversion, with futures indices in the US and European stock exchanges opening the day lower, with investors still reflecting the growing fear of a global economic slowdown and high inflation after talks of Jerome Powell to the US Senate. The Fed chairman said the central bank is committed to fighting inflation and has not ruled out a recession.
-In the local scenario, investors are still keeping an eye on the unfolding of discussions between the Government and Petrobras on the company’s pricing policy and on the increase in fiscal risk as the Government tries to articulate an increase in the value of “truck assistance”, from R$ 400 to R$ 1,000 per month and in gas assistance.