US Supreme Court rules in favor of the right to bear arms in public | World

The US Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that Americans have a fundamental right to carry firearms in public without ostensibly in a landmark ruling that should prevent states from restricting people who carry guns.

The decision, which comes as the country faces a wave of shootings and gun massacres, overturns a New York law that required permission to carry a firearm in public, even if stored.

The Supreme Court found the New York State restrictions unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was filed by two men, whose application for permission to carry a weapon for self-defense was denied. His appeals were rejected by the lower courts, and the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case.

The 6-3 decision, with the court’s conservative judges forming a majority and progressive judges voting against, finds that New York State law, enacted in 1913, violates a person’s right to “keep and bear arms.” guaranteed under the Second Amendment to the US Constitution. It requires anyone applying for a permit to carry a weapon outside the home to establish “just cause.”

“The Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a firearm for self-defense outside the home,” said Judge Clarence Thomas, who wrote the majority opinion.

“The requirement of cause New York City (to carry a gun in public) violates the Fourteenth Amendment by preventing law-abiding citizens with common self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense,” he added.

In another landmark 2008 case, the Supreme Court ruled that the Second Amendment guaranteed the right to own guns, but allowed cities and states to set their own rules on carrying guns outside the home.

This led to a patchwork of regulations across the country.

The ruling in the New York case could serve as a basis for how judges assess whether firearm restrictions violate the US Constitution’s Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

2 of 2 A woman holds a rifle during an NRA meeting in 2013 — Photo: Reuters A woman holds a rifle during an NRA meeting in 2013 (Photo: Reuters)

This “would result in courts more likely to overturn restrictions that lower courts have upheld so far,” explains Royce Barondes, a professor at the University of Missouri School of Law who teaches firearms law.

The Second Amendment to the Constitution is subject to various interpretations, and for the National Rifle Association (NRA) and many gun owners, it guarantees the right of citizens to bear arms.

Joseph Blocher, a law professor at Duke University, says about 80 million Americans live in states that restrict the carrying of firearms in public.

With the repeal of New York’s “‘just cause’ law, it will be possible to immediately question the constitutionality of similar laws in other states, such as California, New Jersey and Massachusetts”, explained Blocher even before the Supreme Court’s verdict.