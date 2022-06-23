VAR audio; referee justifies penalty for Inter against Botafogo: ‘If the ball passes, it would be a goal’

The CBF released, this Wednesday, the audios from the VAR booth of the Botafogo about the International. Among them, of course, the conversation between Sávio Pereira Sampaio, field referee, and Rafael Traci, responsible for the video referee, when the penalty was awarded after two minutes on the field and the consequent Philipe Sampaio’s expulsion.

In the throw, Alan Patrick finished after arriving free in the area. The ball hit the Botafogo defender’s chest and then slipped into his arm. Initially, Sávio Pereira scored a corner, but was called up by Traci for a VAR review.

In just under two minutes of conversation, the two come to the conclusion that Philipe used his hand to take Alan Patrick’s shot out of the direction of the goal. As Gatito Fernández was already out of play, the penalty was awarded, and the defender was sent off.

Botafogo, even with one less and with an unfavorable 2-0 on the scoreboard, managed to turn the game around. The winning goal was scored by Hugo in the 55th minute of the second half.

DIALOGUE IN THE VAR CABIN

trace: Recommend review for possible penalty

sage: I got here (in the VAR booth)

trace: I’ll let you go (the image)… It (ball) hits the chest and then the arm of the player (Sampaio), there’s no one behind

sage: Only have this angle?

sage: Does it (ball) have a drastic change of direction?

trace: I’ll release the back one (image)

sage: If she continues past the chest she goes to the goal, right? This camera is good…

trace: Normal speed, normal now

sage: Normal again (the speed), please… What’s the player’s name? If it (ball) passes, it would be a goal, correct?

trace: Exactly

sage: Okay, I’ll come back with a penalty kick and prevent a clear scoring opportunity

trace: OK