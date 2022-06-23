VIDEO: São Paulo fan dies in fight after Corinthians vs Santos classic

A fan died during a fight between fans in Itapevi, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, shortly after the classic between Corinthians vs Santos, at Neo Química Arena, on Wednesday night. The information was confirmed in an official note by the São Paulo Public Security Department.

“The Military Police were called in the early hours of this Wednesday (23), on Avenida Presidente Vargas, Itapevi region, to attend to the occurrence of a fight between fans. death. Those involved in the confusion were taken to the Itapevi police station and the incident report is being prepared”, says the note.

According to “G1”, About 70 people were taken to the police station after the riot that would have involved São Paulo. The tricolores would have used two cars to surround and stone a bus of Corinthians fans. Seven of them were injured by the broken glass.

Then, the Corinthians would have got off the bus and got into a physical fight armed with sticks and stones. The dead man was not named, but the police said he was from São Paulo and was 20 years old.